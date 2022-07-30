Anne-Marie wows in leather corset top and black leggings as she performs at Newmarket Racecourse

Anne-Marie stunned the crowd at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday when she performed in a sexy all-black leather outfit.

The singer, 31, took the stage of the Newmarket Nights summer 2022 lineup where she played some of her best hits after a night of racing.

Anne-Marie looked every inch the perfect pop star as she took the stage in a bold leather corset top and matching black leggings.

Anne-Marie’s all-black outfit and leather corset top are fitted at the waist to accentuate her curves.

The Ciao Adios singer also decided to spice up her look with some simple gold chunky accessories.

Anne-Marie styled her platinum blonde hair in a sleek and straight hairstyle for the event, while her bangs hang down loosely and frame her face.

To complete her stunning look, Anne opted for a natural bronze makeup look along with a matching nude lipstick.

The singer seemed excited as she took the stage to perform in front of a large audience.

You could see her passionately singing along to her fans as she heard her hits sing to her.

It comes after Anne was recently announced as Fudge Professional’s newest brand ambassador.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Fudge Professional wrote: ‘Anne-Marie brings chart-topping, fierce individuality and bold color styles, and we’re HERE FOR IT.

“We honestly couldn’t think of a better ambassador for the entire Blonde range and everything we stand for at Fudge Pro.

‘Look out for some incredible before and after shots of Anne-Marie trying all parts of the range.’

The famous hair brand also took to Instagram on Friday to announce that customers could win some exclusive Fudge Pro products signed by Anne-Marie herself.

The reason for the giveaway was to celebrate the launch of their new brand ambassador partnership with Anne.

Exciting news: It comes after Anne was recently announced as Fudge Professional’s newest brand ambassador