Anne-Marie wows in a quirky puff sleeve pink mini dress as she attends Fudge Professional event

Anne Marie shone in a quirky pink puff sleeve mini dress as she attended the Fudge Professional event at the Queen of Hoxton in London on Tuesday.

The singer, 31, put on her usual stylish display in the fun ensemble featuring a square neckline and jacquard details.

She beamed as she hit the red carpet after being announced as the brand’s newest hair ambassador.

Anne-Marie grew taller with a pair of chunky platform sandals with silver buckles fastened around her ankles.

She tucked her platinum blonde locks behind her ears in a sleek straight style and added a variety of hoop earrings.

To complete her stunning look, the Ciao Adios singer opted for bronze eyeshadow and a dab of nude lipstick.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Fudge Professional wrote: ‘Anne-Marie brings chart-topping, fierce individuality and bold color styles, and we’re HERE FOR IT.

“We honestly couldn’t think of a better ambassador for the entire Blonde range and everything we stand for at Fudge Pro.

‘Look out for some incredible before and after shots of Anne-Marie trying all parts of the range.’

It comes as Anne-Marie sent the audience into a frenzy as she took the stage to sing during the Radio City Hits Live tour in Liverpool.

She wore a cute white babydoll pleated dress with silver studs as she took the stage in front of the audience.

Anne-Marie wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features before going in to perform.