Anne-Marie puts on a leggy display in a black dress as she attends a Cartier party in South Korea

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anne-Marie appeared in good spirits as she attended a photocall for the reopening party of Cartier Masion Cheongdam in South Korea on Thursday.

The singer, 31, put on a very leggy show in a chic black mini dress with a diamond butterfly detail on her chest.

She increased her height in a pair of strappy heels, while accessorizing with a dainty silver bracelet and earrings.

Radiant: Anne-Marie appeared in good spirits as she attended a photocall for the reopening party of Cartier Masion Cheongdam in South Korea on Thursday

Anne-Marie let her platinum blonde locks slide into a ponytail with a black bow holding it in place.

The Friends hitmaker wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, with a swipe of red lipstick.

It comes after Anne-Marie was recently announced as Fudge Professional’s newest brand ambassador.

Stunning: The 31-year-old singer put on a very leggy display in a chic black mini dress with a diamond butterfly detail on her chest

Gorgeous: Anne-Marie had her platinum blonde locks slicked back into a ponytail with a black bow that held it in place

Announcing the news on Instagram, Fudge Professional wrote: ‘Anne-Marie brings chart-topping, fierce individuality and bold color styles, and we’re HERE FOR IT.

“We honestly couldn’t think of a better ambassador for the entire Blonde range and everything we stand for at Fudge Pro.

‘Look out for some incredible before and after shots of Anne-Marie trying all parts of the range.’

The famous hair brand also took to Instagram on Friday to announce that customers could win some exclusive Fudge Pro products signed by Anne-Marie herself.

The reason for the giveaway was to celebrate the launch of their new brand ambassador partnership with Anne.

Exciting news: It comes after Anne was recently announced as Fudge Professional’s newest brand ambassador

The brand announced the news on Instagram with the caption: “Anne-Marie brings chart-topping, fierce individuality and bold color styles, and we’re HERE FOR IT.

It comes as Anne-Marie sent the audience into a frenzy as she took the stage to sing during the Radio City Hits Live tour in Liverpool.

She wore a cute white babydoll pleated dress with silver studs as she took the stage in front of the audience.

Anne-Marie wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features before going in to perform.