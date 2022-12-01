Anne Heche’s son is given control of her estate, judge rules

A judge on Wednesday handed control of Anne Heche’s estate to her son, Homer Heche Laffoon, after objections from the actress’s former partner, actor James Tupper — who claimed her $200,000 worth of jewelry “disappeared.”

Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Lee Bogdanoff appointed 20-year-old Laffoon permanent trustee of the estate, denying Tupper’s request – the father of Heche’s 13-year-old son Atlas – to appoint an independent trustee .

And the judge rejected the objection of Canadian-born Tupper, 57, who claimed Laffoon is “not fit” to run the estate because he is too young, unemployed and estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

“I find no foul play by Mr. Laffoon,” said Judge Bogdanoff — who also rejected a request Wednesday from Tupper’s attorney Christopher Johnson for a witness hearing to investigate his client’s claim that Heche’s $200,000 jewelry collection has disappeared , rejected.

Johnson had told the judge Heche had “about $200,000 worth of jewelry and none is left and that was four years ago.” Tupper was with Heche from 2007 to 2018.

When Judge Bogdanoff asked Johnson if he was suggesting that Laffoon had taken the jewelry or if he was suggesting there was “fraud or embezzlement,” Johnson replied, “Not fraud or embezzlement, maladministration,” because, he claimed, Laffoon was not secure. had. his mother’s apartment soon enough after her death three months ago.

The judge told Johnson his claim was “not true” and denied his request for a witness hearing.

The $200,000 jewelry collection is part of Tupper’s $1.6 million appraisal of what his former partner’s estate is worth. That amount is disputed by Laffoon, who estimates the value of his mother’s possessions and assets to be only a quarter of that, $400,000.

In their bitter family feud over the estate, the two have also fought over Tupper’s claim that Heche appointed him as executor in 2011 in a “will”.

Heche’s email has the subject line “WILL” and was addressed to Tupper and copied to attorneys Kevin Yorn and Melodie Moore.

“My wish is that all my property should pass into the hands of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then give to the children,” the email reads.

It says that her wealth will be divided equally between her two sons and that their shares should be given to them when they turn 25 years old.

“May this come as my word in my records until more papers are drawn up,” Heche ends the email.

It appears no more paperwork was ever filed.

But Homer fought back in a filing, claiming that the email is not a legally recognized will because Heche had not signed the document.

‘Mr. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a ”will”, but – under the law – the email does not qualify as a holographic will or a formal will with testimony,’ Laffoon said.

“The email is not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.’

Laffoon says his mother left no will when she tragically died.

“Without a will, there can be no appointment of an executor,” said Laffoon, adding that he is “legally authorized to appoint an administrator.”

However, Tupper claims that Heche’s January 5, 2011 email makes it clear that she wanted all assets to be managed by him.

Heche — best known for her roles in Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — rammed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, causing a fire.

Blood tests showed she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when the high-speed crash occurred, but officials confirmed she hadn’t consumed any alcohol — despite previously being pictured with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

She was badly burned and left in a coma. Heche’s life support machine was turned off on August 14 and she was cremated on August 18.

A coroner ruled on August 17 that she died of inhalation injuries and burns, with the death ruled accidental.

The mother-of-two also suffered a broken sternum as a result of “blunt force trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

As general administrator of his mother’s estate, Laffoon will have to deal with claims from creditors, among other things.

Earlier this month, Lynne Mishele, the woman who rented the house Heche crashed into and set it on fire, sued the estate for at least $2 million, citing “negligent, inflicting emotional distress and trespass.”

Actor Thomas Jane, 53 — who dated Heche in 2019 and 2020 — also filed a claim saying he loaned his ex-girlfriend $157,000 and that he still owes $149,000 in interest and back fees.

Judge Bogdanoff has scheduled a new hearing on Wednesday, March 15, to rule on the bail amount Laffoon must pay to protect claims from creditors and heirs against the estate. Until then, he temporarily set the bond at $800,000.