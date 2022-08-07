Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon spends the day with two pretty girls

Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, spent his Saturday in the company of two young women.

Laffoon, 20, is the son of the troubled actress and her former husband, Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon. The couple married in September 2001 and separated in February 2007.

In exclusive DailyMail.com photos, Laffoon is seen shirtless showing his two girlfriends at the door. His two friends in costume leave his home in Los Angeles, California.

It is unclear whether Laffoon is in a relationship with any of his girlfriends. The star’s son does not refer to a girlfriend on his various social media accounts.

Her second son, Atlas, was born in 2009 to Heche and actor James Tupper. He was born just days after her marriage to Laffoon’s father officially ended. Heche and Tupper broke up in 2018.

After Heche’s car accident on Friday, in which she first smashed into a garage in an apartment building and then broke into a house in her blue Mini Cooper, leaving her “severely burned” and “intubated” in a Los Angeles hospital, Tupper posted a photo of his former partner and wrote on Instagram: ‘Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche. We love you.’

On his Instagram page, Laffoon names his mother’s name after Homer Heche.

Laffoon graduated from high school in the summer of 2020, Heche said. The ceremony took place in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles

Anne Heche, pictured here with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon in 2002, was involved in multiple car accidents on Friday in which she first drove into a garage in an apartment building and then broke into a house in her blue Mini Cooper, “leaving her gravely behind.” burned” and “intubated” in a Los Angeles hospital

Laffoon graduated from high school in the summer of 2020, Heche said. The ceremony took place in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles. In an interview, the Donnie Brasco star took the opportunity to protest the Covid-19 protocols in California.

His famous mother told Page six: “He’s 18. Excitedly looking forward to this important event in his life. So where was it held? In a parking lot. The Rose Bowl parking lot in LA.”

‘We had to go in with masks. Cars were far apart. No one was allowed outside their vehicle. The graduates on stage were masked and given only one second to remove it and mumble thank you. It was surreal. Bizarre.’

She concluded, “Your card was pre-printed. You were allowed one car per family. No additional guests. Photos allowed were without the graduate’s face showing. The security around them all wore black masks. Everything else around was boarded up, locked up, chained up. It was watching the breakup of California.”

Since her birth, Heche has said that her two sons have a close and intimate bond. She said People Magazine in 2011, when Laffoon was nine and Atlas two: ‘The two now have an incredible bond. They already take care of each other.’

Despite the split in 2007, Heche and Coleman Laffoon had to renegotiate their child support and custody arrangements in 2017.

Anne Heche is said to be in stable condition in a Los Angeles hospital. According to the LA Times, Heche was drunk at the time of her crash

After her divorce from Coley Laffoon, the couple became embroiled in a bitter custody dispute that took ten years to resolve.

The couple agreed at the time to share custody of then 14-year-old Homer Laffoon. In 2014, Heche lost primary custody of her son.

Heche and Laffoon’s divorce was finalized in March 2009, and according to court documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, the actress had to cough up $3,700 a month in child support, as well as a lump sum of $500,000. She also had to pay 75 percent of Homer’s private school fees.

Heche revealed in a 2007 interview on The View that her son, then seven, flew twice a month from his Los Angeles home to Vancouver to be with her, where she was recording her show, Men in Trees. She told the hosts, “Homer flies a lot… twice a month to see me. It is difficult. You have to open your heart as if it were right in front of you.’

During their custody dispute, Heche was charged with swearing in front of her son and berating his father in front of him. son and new, then new boyfriend, James Tupper, while wearing bathing suits.

In retaliation, Heche said Coley Laffoon would regularly watch porn and gamble while taking care of their son. During an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Heche called her ex “lazy a**.”

After the end of Heche’s relationship with James Tupper, she became embroiled in an equally fiery custody battle.