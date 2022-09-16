Anne Heche’s son and ex-boyfriend battle over her estate

The battle over Anne Heche’s estate heats up as her eldest son claims that actor James Tupper is manipulating him and his half-brother to take control of their mother’s will.

Homer Laffoon, 20, had filed a petition to administer his mother’s estate and that he and his half-brother, Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, be listed as her sole heirs after Heche failed to leave a will following her death last month. .

However, James Tupper, Atlas’ father and Heche’s ex, claims that Heche nominated him via email to take charge of her estate when they were dating in 2011. Page six reported.

“My wish is that all my belongings go to Mr James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then give to the children,” he claimed in his legal files.

Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20, (right) has applied to administer the deceased star’s estate after she died without a will. He wants him and his half-brother Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, (left) to be listed as her sole heirs

However, Atlas’ father, actor James Tupper (right), claims that he was named in charge of Heche’s estate via email in 2011.

In his legal files, Tupper says Laffoon (pictured with Heche last year) is too young, unemployed and estranged from his mother and half-brother

Laffoon (left) has hit back at his half-father, claiming that Tupper is preventing him from communicating with Atlas by taking the teen’s phone

Tupper also states that Laffoon is “not fit” to run the estate because he is too young, unemployed and estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

The actor accuses the 20-year-old, the son of real estate agent Coleman Laffoon, of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, which allegedly prevented the younger brother from getting his belongings.

Tupper has said the two half-brothers have had no contact since the day Heche died.

Laffoon has hit back at Tupper, claiming that the actor is keeping him away from Atlas by operating the 13-year-old’s phone.

Laffoon’s lawyers said: TMZ that they are confident that the eldest son will be the winner in court after the latter temporarily appoints him as the man in charge of the estate on Thursday.

A Tupper representative did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Pictured: Tupper (right) along with Heche and Lafoon (center) holding a young Atlas

Tupper has accused Laffoon of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas (above), preventing the younger brother from getting his belongings

In his original petition to the court, Laffoon says it is unclear how much money or property Heche, 53, had in her name before she died.

In the file, Laffoon mentions his mother’s personal belongings and her annual income as ‘unknown’.

He also asks the court to be appointed as his brother’s guardian.

The court will have to dig into Heche’s finances to determine the value of her estate and what properties she owns.

In 2021, it was reported that she was selling her Los Angeles Silver Lake Cottage for about $2 million with co-star and ex-partner Thomas Jane.

It was also previously reported that she owned another home in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles – a mansion priced around $4 million.

A photo before the August 5 crash shows Heche at the wheel with a bottle in the cup holder

Heche died last month from injuries sustained in a fireball car accident in Los Angeles

Heche died after a crash on August 5 in Los Angeles. The actress rammed her Mini Cooper into a house, causing an explosion.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her body when the high-speed crash occurred, but officials confirmed she hadn’t consumed alcohol – despite being pictured with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

She was badly burned and left in a coma. Heche’s life support machine was disabled on August 14, and she was cremated on August 18.

A coroner ruled on August 17 that Heche died of inhalation and burns, and the death was deemed an accident.

The mother of two also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from livelihood at a burn center.