Anne Heche’s rep says she is now officially dead with no brain function

TV host Ellen DeGeneres paid a heartfelt tribute to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after the actress was pronounced dead today following her cocaine-fired car accident at a Los Angeles home.

The actress was admitted to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital north of Los Angeles after a horror crash on Aug. 5 and was kept alive on a ventilator so doctors could harvest her organs.

DeGeneres, who famously came out in 1997 and revealed she was dating Heche, tweeted her grief when she learned that Heche didn’t expect to survive.

‘This is a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love.’

Today her family said she was now considered dead.

Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend.

Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy.

“Her courage to always stand in her truth and spread her message of love and acceptance will have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s heart is still beating thanks to life support that keeps her alive long enough to harvest her organs for donation.

The crash last week left homeowner Lynne Mishele so seriously injured that it sparked a felony police investigation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Heche had used a lot of cocaine while she was driving, but that has yet to be confirmed by a publicly released toxicology report.

The actress has inhaled a lot of smoke from the fire.

Yesterday her representative said: ‘Anne is currently in extremely critical condition. She has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery.

“She’s in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

The terrifying video shows the actress driving into a busy road at high speed just before the accident.

In her latest Instagram post, Heche happily posed on the set of a small movie.

Good times on set with Lawrence Bros! ❤️,” the actress wrote in her caption.

DailyMail.com has learned that she had a small role in the romantic comedy Frankie Meets Jack in Braintree, Massachusetts. The film was wrapped up in mid-July and is expected to be released next year.

Heche rose to fame in the 1990s with understated Hollywood roles. In a candid memoir, years later, she revealed that she had to overcome a childhood filled with trauma when she was raped by her gay father who was in the closet.

She is survived by her two sons.

Heche began a high-profile affair with Ellen DeGeneres in 1997. She said it was her first lesbian romance and claimed that “it was the best sex I’ve ever had.”

As a result of their public split in 2000, Heche said she was blacklisted from Hollywood and her relationship with her mother was strained because she thought her daughter’s gay romance was “a sin.”

The actress is survived by her two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Tupper, 13 (pictured with her ex-husband James Tupper in 2012). In a statement, the family said: “She will be remembered for her brave honesty and sorely missed for her light.”

Before Heche drove her car into a house at 1766 South Walgrove Avenue, Heche first crashed her car into a Los Angeles apartment building around 11 a.m. on Friday morning, fled that scene and continued driving on the same block before crashing into another house. .

Heche first crashed her Mini into a garage block, before driving off, plowing through a hedge and landing completely submerged at Mishele’s house at 1766 South Walgrove Avenue. A photo taken by onlookers showed a small bottle of vodka in the cup holder.

Authorities eventually determined that Heche had no alcohol in her body, but had been using a lot of cocaine at the time of the accident.

Hours before her horrific crash, Heche made her way through a podcast, saying she drank vodka and wine after having “a really bad day.”

Today, her family chose to turn off life support after doctors officially declared the actress brain dead. They kept her alive on a ventilator to determine if her organs were healthy enough for donation.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being held to determine if they are viable,” the statement said.

The actress leaves behind both ex-husbands, her two sons, her mother and sister. She was reportedly in a relationship with famed dermatologist Peter Thomas Roth at the time of her death.