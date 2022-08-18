Anne Heche’s podcast co-host pens a lengthy tribute to the late actress: ‘She was way ahead of us’

<!–

Anne Heche’s podcast co-host Heather Duffy posted a tribute to the late actress on her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the message the media personality, with whom the performer collaborated on the Better together podcast, expressed her thoughts on the tragic loss of her close friend while speaking about the impact she had on her friends and fans.

The Six Days Seven Nights actress died last week at age 53 after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home.

Duffy began her message by writing that ‘I just had to take a moment to process the deep loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I’ve known.’

The media figure went on to discuss several of Heche’s admirable qualities.

“Anne was happy despite all the challenges she faced in her life. She was truthful despite being in a company that was fake. Spreading love and kindness in the world was the most important thing to her, even if the world sometimes didn’t return it.’

Duffy pointed out that for much of her life the late performer had made progress toward LGBT+ acceptance.

“So many don’t know how much courage and sacrifice it took for Anne to stand up for the right to love whoever you wanted in the late ’90s. Her public stance for equality enabled many LGBTQ+ people worldwide to see a future where they could live in their truth, which was more important to her than anything else,” she wrote.

The podcast host then brought up a specific moment when Heche made an impression in the world of entertainment.

“We’ve come a long way because of her truth, courage and kindness at that moment 25 years ago when she chose to bring a woman as her date to the premiere of Volcano,” she said.

Duffy noted that the late actress should have gotten more credit for her bold move at the time.

“I wish the media had gone back at some point when she was with us to acknowledge how harshly they judged her in those moments when she was standing up for equality,” she wrote.

She concluded by saying that Heche had been a pioneer and sent one last tribute her way.

Duffy wrote: ‘She was way ahead of us, and we’re all catching up. Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for someone as beautiful as you.’

The actress died on August 5 after a car accident in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

She then went into a coma from which she never recovered and was officially declared brain dead on August 11, after which her organs were donated.

Heche’s death was ultimately deemed an accident, and although a DUI investigation was conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department, it was withdrawn.

The late performer is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas, aged 20 and 13.