Anne Heche’s Lifetime movie still set to premiere next month as star remains in critical condition

Anne Heche’s upcoming Lifetime movie, Girl in Room 13, is still scheduled for next month as she remains in a coma after her fiery car accident in Los Angeles last Friday.

Following news that the representative of the 53-year-old actress told People That she is “not expected to survive” after sustaining a catastrophic brain injury, Lifetime’s executive VP and head of programming Amy Winter shared an update on Heche’s film.

“As many of you know, Anne is still in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone involved,” she said during the TCA press tour. ‘This project is important for Anne, and for all of us.’

Winter continued: “We were all trying to make a film that would draw attention to this terrible issue of human trafficking.”

Elisabeth Rohm, who directed Girl in Room 13, said: ET that she and “everyone” at Lifetime is “devastated” and “praying for her and the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

“I know Anne was really passionate about this film. She gave everything she had, she brought phenomenal performance and strength to this project and she was truly committed to ending violence against women. We wish she was here with us, and all I can say is we’re just praying for her recovery,” Rohm concluded.

Last week, the actress lost control of her car when it drove into a house and started a fire that severely burned her, leaving her in “extremely critical condition.”

It reportedly took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to “access, contain and completely extinguish the persistent flames” caused by the Heche crash.

“She will be in a coma for a long time and there are fears that she will die because her lungs don’t work on their own,” an unnamed source told DailyMail.com.

Heche was filmed being rescued from the horrific scene by firefighters, wrapped in a white towel to prevent suspected infections from her severe burns, before ripping the towels off her as they loaded her into the ambulance.

LAPD is treating the horrific crash as a possible felony, due to the injuries sustained by the woman in the home, Lynne Mishele, sources said TMZ that the actress was under the influence of cocaine.

It is unclear how serious Mishele’s injuries are.

Heche “has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery,” her representative said.

“She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” she added.

Heche is treated at the Grossman Burn Unit – founded by Dr. Peter Grossman, according to showbiz411.