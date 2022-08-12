Anne Heche’s latest Instagram post: With Joey Lawrence

Anne Heche looked happy in her very last Instagram post shared on July 14.

The 53-year-old star – who will have turned off her life support after her car accident a week ago, according to her rep – smiled while on the beach from a movie she also made with Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope Lawrence as Andrew. Lawrence.

Good times on set with Lawrence Bros! ❤️,” the actress wrote in her caption.

DailyMail.com has learned that she had a small role in the romantic comedy Frankie Meets Jack in Braintree, Massachusetts. The film was wrapped up in July and is expected to be released next year.

Latest: Anne Heche looked happy in her very last Instagram post shared on July 14. The star — who is earning a living after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home a week ago and isn’t expected to live, according to her rep — smiled while on the beach watching a movie starring Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope. Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence

Frankie Meets Jack “follows a couple who fall in love because their dogs are best buddies,” according to an IMDB synopsis.

The stars of the film are Joey and his wife Samantha, with Anne playing a part shot at a restaurant in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Anne wore a purple and pink blouse with a purple jacket buttoned up the front, white pants and a turquoise necklace as she filmed her scene in a packed restaurant with a bar and stools.

The director is Joey’s brother Andrew Lawrence and the production company is Dawn’s Light.

Dawn’s Light Media shared a photo of Anne on camera. “Set Life Sunday: @andrewlawrence directs a scene with @anneheche in Frankie Meets Jack.” Anne was seen in a scene on the monitor.

In costume: Anne wore a purple and pink blouse with a purple jacket tied in the front, white pants and a turquoise necklace as she posed with Joey and his wife

She worked to the end: DailyMail.com learned that she was shooting a romantic comedy called Frankie Meets Jack in Braintree, Massachusetts. Frankie Meets Jack ‘follows a couple who fall in love because their dogs are best buddies’, according to an IMDB synopsis

Heche also added a video on the Massachusetts set the day before — on July 13.

‘My summer job!’ she said, wearing a deep brown and beige polka-dot sundress and a cream hat.

“Hello everyone here in Boston rocking with a character, here in Boston with Joey Lawrence and his new wife Samantha doing a rom-com, having a great time and watching how beautiful,” she said in the homemade video as she coasts. walked where there were movie trailers.

The star seemed to be in a great mood.

Her representative shared Thursday that Anne was brain dead while at a burn center in Lost Hills, California, and that her life support would be turned off.

Good mood in July: Heche also added a video the day before – on July 13 – where she was also on set. ‘My summer job!’ she said wearing a deep brown and beige sundress with a hat

On the coast: “Hello everyone here in Boston rocking a character, here in Boston with Joey Lawrence and his new wife Samantha doing a rom-com, having a blast and look how gorgeous,” she said in the homemade video as she paned the coast where there were movie trailers

The actress was in a coma late last week after a fiery impact in Los Angeles, and the Donnie Brasco star suffered burns that required “surgical intervention,” her rep said.

They told PEOPLE: “She has a significant lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgery.

“She’s in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Earlier this week, the star is said to be in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital after crashing into a house near Mar Vista at high speed on Friday, but that has changed.

Local residents have shared their stories of what happened, and Anne is remembered telling passers-by that she was ‘not well’ after the collision.

Last photo of the star: Her rep shared on Thursday that Anne was brain dead at a burn center in Lost Hills, California and expected not to live. There is a circle around what looks like a bottle of alcohol, but this has not been confirmed

Lynne Bernstein, who lives in nearby Venice with wife Natalie, shared how he and neighbors Dave and Gabriel were able to talk to the volcano star after she drove “almost all the way through” a house and her car caught fire “almost immediately.”

Dave was able to get into the back of the car to talk to the driver.

Lynne said, “She replied that she wasn’t well. He actually spoke to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something… if she was okay and she said she couldn’t.’

Still stunner: seen in March in Beverly Hills for the DGA’s

The group did their best to free Anne from her vehicle, and Lynne thinks if they could have done that before the fire brigade arrived “maybe she wouldn’t suffer as she is now.”

Lynne noted that Gabriel tried to put out the fire while Dave tried to remove Anne, saying, “We had trouble seeing and breathing.

‘[Dave was] overwhelmed by the smoke. So he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternate route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle. But the smoke, even in the backyard, was pretty intense.’