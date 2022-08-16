Anne Heche’s film dedicated to the late actress with ‘In Memoriam’ shot added to movie

<!–

The director of one of Anne Heche’s last films, Wildfire: The Legend of The Cherokee Ghost Horse, has dedicated the film to the late actress.

Speak with TMZDirector Eric Parkinson revealed that an ‘In Memoriam’ shot had been added as the film’s final shot, just before the credits.

Anne died tragically at age 53 after a car accident earlier this month, and Eric says the entire cast and crew are devastated by her passing.

About his time working with Anne on Wildfire, Eric says the actress was great in the movie and even shot a horseback riding scene meant for a stunt double.

In the film, Anne played Diana Jones, a rodeo trainer with racing scenes.

Since Anne’s agent warned filmmakers that she was not an experienced rider, producers hired a stunt double to complete some of the race scenes.

The scene was set to see Anne slowly riding the horse before a stunt double took over.

However, Anne decided to do the driving scene herself when they started filming on location in Oklahoma.

TMZ reports that the actress politely asked the stunt double to dismount before jumping on herself and instructing Eric to begin filming.

She then took off at a full gallop, completed the barrel bend and “raced to the finish in record time,” TMZ writes.

A shocked Eric then told Anne that her agent told them she was not an experienced rider.

“I’m not…but my character is a champion!” answered Anna.

Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse has a September 16 release date, and TMZ is reporting that the film will hit theaters in November.

Anne was pronounced dead on August 12 after a horrific car accident in Los Angeles on August 5.

On Sunday afternoon, Heche was taken off the ventilator after health officials found suitable organ recipients more than a week after the crash, sustaining severe anoxic brain and lung damage from smoke inhalation.

Authorities say Heche first crashed into a garage, then drove away from the crime scene and drove 90 mph into Lynne Mishele’s two-story home, who suffered serious enough injuries that police opened a felony investigation.

It took 59 firefighters more than an hour to put out the burning house – and half an hour to get Heche out of the fiery car, which exploded in the crash.

A small bottle of vodka was pictured in Heche’s car, but preliminary blood tests done after she was hospitalized found no alcohol in her system.

On Thursday, Heche’s team announced that she “would not survive” the injuries she sustained in the crash, and the next day her family released a statement saying she was now considered dead.

Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend.

Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy.

“Her courage to always stand in her truth and spread her message of love and acceptance will have a lasting impact.”