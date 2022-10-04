Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper files to become legal guardian of his 13-year-old son Atlas

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper has requested to be appointed guardian of his 13-year-old son with the actress as he continues to battle with his stepson over her estate.

DailyMail.com obtained court documents filed by Tupper, 57, to become the legal guardian of his son Atlas Heche Tupper after Heche’s eldest son Homer Laffoon, 20, filed a petition to be placed in charge of his mother’s estate.

Laffoon also asked the court that he be named as the legal guardian of his stepbrother after Heche’s death.

‘James Tupper is Atlas’ father and only living parent. James loves both Homer and Atlas like a father and wants the best for them both,” the archive, which DailyMail.com has obtained, says.

‘To preserve family harmony and a healthy, brotherly relationship between Atlas and Homer, and given the complexities this estate will predictably involve … a bonded, neutral, private professional trustee would be a more appropriate trustee.’

The first court hearing is set for next Tuesday, October 11. It is not yet known what assets Heche had when she died in August after a fiery car wreck.

Tupper revealed in the filing that he will object to Laffoon’s request to take charge of Heche’s estate and will instead appoint his own independent administrator.

Homer was appointed ‘temporary administrator’ in September to manage the publication of Heche’s forthcoming book Call Me Anne.

Tupper claims Laffoon is ‘not fit’ to run the estate because he is too young, unemployed and estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

The actor goes on to accuse Laffoon – who is the son of estate agent Coleman Laffoon – of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, allegedly preventing the younger brother from retrieving his belongings.

Tupper has said that the two half-brothers have had no contact since the day Heche died.

Laffoon called Tupper’s claims ‘unfounded personal attacks’ and ‘frivolous legal claims’.

He went on to say that Tupper is manipulating him and his half-brother to take control of their mother’s estate. Laffoon also claimed that Tupper is keeping him away from Atlas by controlling the 13-year-old’s phone.

Laffoon’s lawyers said so TMZ that they are sure that the eldest son will be the winner in court after it appoints him temporarily to manage the estate.

Last month, DailyMail.com revealed an email sent to Tupper in 2011 in which he named the executor of her estate. The email was included in Tupper’s legal filing as he battles Homer, 20, for control of her estate.

But Laffoon fought back in a filing last week, arguing that the email is not a legally recognized will because Heche did not sign the document.

‘Sir. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a “will,” but — as a matter of law — the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or a formally witnessed will,” Laffoon’s filing states.

‘The email was not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document below [her] lifetime.’

Laffoon says his mother failed to leave a will when she tragically died.

‘Without a will there can be no nomination of an administrator’, Laffoon stated, adding that he is ‘legally entitled to be appointed as an administrator’.

However, Tupper claims that Heche’s January 25, 2011 email makes it clear that she wanted all assets to be controlled by him.

Tupper claims the 2011 email proves he should be responsible for the estate. “FYI, if I die tomorrow and someone asks,” Heche’s email begins. ‘My wishes are that all my assets go to Mr. James Tupper’s control to be used to raise my children and then given to the children’

Tupper has said that the two half-brothers have had no contact since the day Heche died. Tupper, Heche and their son Atlas are pictured in 2015

The email from Heche has the subject line ‘WANT’ and is addressed to Tupper and copied to attorneys Kevin Yorn and Melodie Moore.

“My wishes are that all my assets go into Mr. James Tupper’s control to be used to raise my children and then given to the children,” the email reads.

It states that her fortune will be divided equally between her two sons and that their portions will be given to them when they reach the age of 25.

In the event that her two sons and Tupper all pass, Heche willed her possessions to her nephew Eliot Bergman to be divided equally among her nieces and nephews.

“May this go into my records as my word until further paperwork is prepared,” Heche concludes the email.

It appears that no additional paperwork was ever filed.

In her original petition to the court, Laffoon says it is unclear how much money or property Heche, 53, had to her name before she died. Laffoon lists his mother’s personal property and her annual income as ‘unknown’.

The court will have to dig into Heche’s finances to determine the value of her property and what properties she owned.

In 2021, it was reported that she sold her summer home in the Silver Lake area of ​​Los Angeles for around $2 million with co-star and ex-partner Thomas Jane.

It was also previously reported that she owned another home in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles – a mansion priced at around $4 million.

A photo before the August 5 crash shows Heche at the wheel with a liquor bottle in the cup holder

Heche died from injuries sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles on August 5

Heche died after a crash on August 5 in Los Angeles. The actress, best known for roles in Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, slammed her Mini Cooper into a house, causing an explosion.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her system at the time of the high-speed crash, but officials confirmed she had not been drinking alcohol – despite being pictured shortly before with a bottle of vodka in her cup holder.

She was left badly burned and in a coma.

Heche’s life support machine was switched off on 14 August and she was cremated on 18 August.

A medical examiner ruled on August 17 that Heche died of inhalation injury and burns, and the death was ruled an accident.

The mother of two also had a broken sternum caused by ‘blunt trauma,’ according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.