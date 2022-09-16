Anne Heche’s email to ex James Tupper from 2011 with her ‘final wishes’ is revealed

The farsighted email Anne Heche sent to ex James Tupper in 2011, naming him executor of her estate, has been revealed.

“FYI in case I die tomorrow and someone asks,” Heche’s short email begins. “My wish is that all my possessions go to Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then give to the children.”

The email, obtained by DailyMail.com, was included in Tupper’s legal filing as he battles Heche’s son Homer Laffoon, 20, for control of her estate.

Laffoon filed a petition to administer his mother’s estate and that he and his half-brother, 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper (whose father is James Tupper), be listed as her sole heirs.

Laffoon says his mother, who died tragically last month, has not left a will.

However, Tupper, 57, claims in his filing that Heche’s January 25, 2011 email makes it clear that all assets go to him.

Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20, (right) has signed on to manage the late star’s estate. He wants him and his half-brother Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, (left) to be listed as her sole heirs

Heche’s email has the subject “WILL” and is addressed to Tupper and copied to attorneys Kevin Yorn and Melodie Moore.

Anne Heche’s emailed ‘will’ names James Tupper as executor Kevin and Mel, FYI, in case I die tomorrow and someone asks. My wish is that all my possessions go to Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then give to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their share will be given to each of them when they are 25 years old. When the last child turns 25, any house or other property can be sold and the money divided equally among our children. When all my family, James Howard Tupper, Atlas Heche Tupper and Homer Heche Laffoon die together, my belongings go to Eliot Bergman, my cousin, to be divided equally among my nieces and nephews. Thank you. May this be taken as my word in my records until further documents are prepared. Thank you. Anne Heche

It says that her wealth will be divided equally between her two sons and that their portions will be given to them when they are 25 years old.

In the event that her two sons and Tupper all pass, Heche turned over her possessions to her cousin Eliot Bergman, to divide equally among her cousins.

“May this be taken as my word in my records until further papers are made,” Heche ends the email.

It seems that no more paperwork has ever been filed.

Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, claims that Tupper is manipulating him and his half-brother to gain control over their mother’s will.

Tupper states in his file that Laffoon is “not fit” to run the estate because he is too young and unemployed and was estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

The actor accuses Laffoon – who is the son of real estate agent Coleman Laffoon – of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, which allegedly prevented the younger brother from getting his belongings.

Tupper has said the two half-brothers have had no contact since the day Heche died.

Laffoon has hit back at Tupper, claiming that the actor is keeping him away from Atlas by operating the 13-year-old’s phone.

Laffoon’s lawyers said: TMZ that they are confident that the eldest son will be the winner in court after he temporarily appoints him as the man in charge of the estate on Thursday.

In his original petition to the court, Laffoon says it is unclear how much money or property Heche, 53, had in her name before she died.

In the file, Laffoon mentions his mother’s personal belongings and her annual income as ‘unknown’.

He also asks the court to be appointed as his brother’s guardian.

The court will have to dig into Heche’s finances to determine the value of her estate and what properties she owned.

In 2021, it was reported that she was selling her Los Angeles Silver Lake Cottage for about $2 million with co-star and ex-partner Thomas Jane.

She was also previously reported to own another home in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles – a mansion priced at about $4 million.

A photo before the August 5 crash shows Heche at the wheel with a bottle in the cup holder

Heche died last month from injuries sustained in a fireball car accident in Los Angeles

Heche died after a crash on August 5 in Los Angeles. The actress rammed her Mini Cooper into a house, causing an explosion.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her body when the high-speed crash occurred, but officials confirmed she hadn’t consumed alcohol – despite being pictured with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

She was badly burned and left in a coma.

Heche’s life support machine was disabled on August 14, and she was cremated on August 18.

A coroner ruled on August 17 that Heche died of inhalation and burns, and the death was deemed an accident.

The mother of two also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from livelihood at a burn center.