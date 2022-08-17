Anne Heche’s death is ruled an ACCIDENT by coroner

<!–

Anne Heche’s death has been officially classified as an accident after she died from her burns after plowing into a house at 90mph.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner ruled on Wednesday that the actress died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The office also said the 53-year-old suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma” during the August 5 horror smash.

Sternal fractures are most common in patients who have hit the steering wheel in car accidents.

Heche’s life support machine was shut down on Sunday after she suffered horrific burns in the collision in her Mini Cooper.

She was pronounced legally dead on August 12 after being in a coma for a week before being taken off the ventilator two days later.

A photo before the August 5 crash shows Heche behind the wheel with a bottle of vodka in the cup holder just before the second accident

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said the department is continuing to investigate whether drug use contributed to the accident.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her body when the high-speed crash occurred on Aug. 5.

A new 911 call also revealed that neighbors were initially unaware that Heche was trapped in the car at the property.

The caller told authorities that a “car just drove through my neighbor’s house” and entered the “second room” and that there was no one in the car. Fox newssaid.

When asked if the car was in the house, the caller told the dispatcher it was “10 feet” inside and moments later the car burst into flames with Heche in it.

Seconds later, it was revealed that Heche was actually in the car. The caller said to the emergency room, “Someone is trapped in the car. It’s a big fire.’

A dispatcher told the caller to “try to get the driver out of the car if we can,” but advised them to stay safe.

A man can be heard begging emergency services to be “very quick” once they realized someone was trapped and went to get a hose to try and help.

They said, ‘There’s smoke, I haven’t seen a flame, someone just said get water. There’s a fire, the house. I don’t see any flames, but there is a lot of smoke. Big fire.’

This is a story in development, check back for updates.