Anne Heche will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery where stars such as Judy Garland lie

Anne Heche was cremated and her remains will be buried in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, it turned out.

Heche, 53, died after a crash on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. The actress rammed her Mini Cooper into a house, causing an explosion.

She was badly burned and left in a coma. Heche’s life support machine was disabled on August 14, and she was cremated on August 18.

The news was first reported by e! Onlinewho obtained her death certificate.

A photo before the August 5 crash shows Heche behind the wheel with a bottle of vodka in the cup holder just before the second accident

The actress was rolled to an ambulance on the day of the accident

Heche was cremated and her remains will be interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (pictured) in Los Angeles

Founded in 1899, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place for many stars – and one of the most visited tourist spots in Los Angeles.

Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone and Chris Cornell are among those buried.

Hattie McDaniel, the first black person to win an Oscar — for her role as Mamie in Gone with the Wind — wanted to be buried there, but upon her death in 1952, aged 59, the graveyard was only for whites.

In 1999, a statue to McDaniel was erected in the cemetery.

A coroner ruled on August 17 that Heche died of inhalation and burns, and the death was deemed an accident.

The mother of two also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was taken out of life at a burn center.

The cemetery is surrounded by movie studios in downtown Los Angeles

A fan leaves beer by the grave in May 2017 after the funeral services for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell

The grave of guitarist Johnny Ramone is viewed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Peacocks can be seen roaming the Buddhist garden in the cemetery

The Toto monument is depicted in the cemetery and pays tribute to the wizard of Oz dog

Many local people are buried in the cemetery next to showbiz greats

A gardener is seen tending Burt Reynolds’ gravestone

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain dead, but was kept alive until her organs could be donated.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her body when the high-speed crash occurred, but officials confirmed she hadn’t consumed alcohol – despite being pictured with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

A new 911 call also revealed that neighbors were initially unaware that Heche was trapped in the car at the property.

The caller told authorities that a “car just drove through my neighbor’s house” and entered the “second room” and that there was no one in the car. Fox newssaid.

When asked if the car was in the house, the caller told the dispatcher it was “10 feet” inside and moments later the car burst into flames with Heche in it.

Seconds later, it was revealed that Heche was actually in the car. The caller told the emergency room: ‘Someone is trapped in the car. It’s a big fire.’

A dispatcher told the caller to “try to get the driver out of the car if we can,” but advised them to stay safe.

The 53-year-old suffered horrific burns in the collision and it was recorded that he was dragged from the mangled wreckage by firefighters after it went up in flames around 11 a.m. in Los Angeles.

An interior shot shows the Mini Clubman’s airbag deflated, along with most of the decor burned after the crash

Firefighters were seen at the scene next to the burnt car

The actress lost control of her car when it drove into a house, and started a fire that severely burned her, leaving her in “extremely critical condition,” her representative said.

It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to “access, contain and completely extinguish the persistent flames” caused by the Heche crash.

A man can be heard begging emergency services to be “very quick” once they realized someone was trapped and went to get a hose to try and help.

They said, ‘There’s smoke, I haven’t seen any flames, someone just said get water. There’s a fire, the house. I don’t see any flames, but there is a lot of smoke. Big fire.’

After the star was taken off the ventilator, tributes poured in, including from her own management team, who wrote: ‘Today we lost a bright light, a kind and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend.

“Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy.”

Her 20-year-old son Homer also said he had gone through “incredible emotional swings” and was left in a “deep, wordless grief.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and starts to discover what I like to envision as her eternal freedom,” he told People.

The actress also leaves behind a 13-year-old son Atlas, who she shares with ex James Tupper.

The actress leaves behind two children, Atlas, 13, (left) and Homer, 20 (right). Her eldest said he was left in a ‘deep, wordless grief’ after her death

Homer’s father, Coley Laffoon, posted an emotional tribute to the actress the day after it was announced Heche was brain dead.

In the video, posted to his Instagram, Laffoon said: “After Anne passed away, I wanted to say a few things: first of all, I love her and I miss her, and I always will. Two, Homer is fine.

“He’s grieving, of course, and it’s hard, it’s very hard, as probably anyone can imagine,” Laffoon continued.

“But he’s surrounded by family and he’s going to be fine.

“So to all those people checking in, thank you for checking in, showing your heart, offering prayers and everything. It is so beautiful. Thank you.’

Former costar Robert DeNiro told People: “I am very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche.

“She was a great actress and I loved working with her on Wag the Dog. Unfortunately! Unfortunately! Sad!’