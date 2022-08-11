Anne Heche may ‘be in a coma for weeks’ – as it’s revealed she ‘was on cocaine’ during fiery crash

Close friends of Anne Heche fear she will die from smoke inhalation after her car exploded in flames after a ‘drugged’ accident in Los Angeles.

The actress, 53, is in a coma and fighting for her life in the ‘worst condition imaginable’ after she crashed her car into a house at 90mph last Friday while high on cocaine.

It was reported that cocaine was found in Heche’s bloodstream after the horrific crash – but officials confirmed she had not consumed alcohol, despite being photographed with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

Now, those close to her fear smoke inhalation from the fiery collision will kill her as they pray for a “miracle.”

A close friend of the actress told DailyMail.com: “She is in a terrible condition. Smoke inhalation is life-threatening.

“It will be a miracle if she recovers from this and comes out of this coma.”

The friend added: “She needs everyone’s prayers. She is in the worst condition imaginable. Whatever you believe in, please pray for her.’

Anne Heche could remain in a coma for weeks and it is feared she will die as her lungs are badly damaged, a source has told DailyMail.com exclusively. She’s in a coma since last week’s fiery car accident in Los Angeles

A photo taken earlier on Friday shows Heche behind the wheel just before the second accident with a bottle of vodka with a red cap in the cup holder

An interior shot shows the Mini Clubman’s airbag deflated, along with most of the decor burned after the crash

The actress lost control of her car when it drove into a house, and started a fire that severely burned her, leaving her in “extremely critical condition,” her representative said.

It reportedly took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to “access, contain and completely extinguish the persistent flames” caused by the Heche crash.

“She will be in a coma for a long time and there are fears that she will die because her lungs don’t work on their own,” an anonymous source told DailyMail.com.

Heche was filmed being rescued from the horrific scene by firefighters, wrapped in a white towel to prevent suspected infections from her severe burns, before ripping the towels off her as they loaded her into the ambulance.

LAPD is treating the horrific crash as a possible crime, due to the injuries sustained by the woman in the house, Lynne Mishele, sources said TMZ that the actress was under the influence of cocaine.

It is unclear how serious Mishele’s injuries are.

Heche “has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery,” her representative said.

“She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” she added.

Heche is treated at the Grossman Burn Unit – founded by Dr. Peter Grossman, according to showbiz411. His wife, Rebecca Grossman, is accused of murdering two brothers, ages 11 and 8, as they crossed a street with their parents on a marked zebra crossing. She has pleaded not guilty.

One can see Heche being removed from the scene on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance

Earlier on Monday, newly released footage showed the moments before the crash in which Heche nearly mowed down a woman.

She was filmed driving down an alley and narrowly missing the pedestrian as she walked down the sidewalk in the Mar Vista area of ​​the city.

The woman, who has not been identified, turned in astonishment as the blue Mini Clubman sped past just before 11 a.m. Friday.

It comes as police insiders revealed that Heche, who was intubated with horrific burns after the terrifying crash, will be under investigation over the 90mph smash.

A photo taken by a witness before the crash showed her in her blue Mini Clubman with a bottle with a red cap on it and looking glassy-eyed.

Meanwhile, new footage showed the shocked homeowner watching her “whole life’s worth of belongings” go up in flames during Friday morning’s horror collision.

Lynne Mishele was photographed watching in disbelief as her life’s work erupted in a fireball after the actress ripped through it at breakneck speed.

She was seen outside on the sidewalk with her hands in her pockets, looking stunned as 59 firefighters battled the massive blaze that took more than an hour to extinguish.

Heche first crashed her Mini into a garage block, before driving off, plowing through a hedge and landing completely submerged at Mishele’s house at 1766 South Walgrove Avenue.

Homeowner Lynne Mishele, seen in the auburn, stands across the street from her home looking dazed and confused after actress Anne Heche rammed a Mini into the side of her home, causing a major fire

Firefighters make their way through the charred rubble of Lynne Mishele’s home after successfully extinguishing the blaze

Firefighters enter the property as large clouds of smoke rise from the crash site at high speed

Devastation is seen at Lynne’s home after actress Anne Heche plowed 30 feet into the property while driving a Mini at high speed

New footage also shows Heche’s blue Mini Clubman racing through a narrow alley at breakneck speed before the fiery crash at Mishele’s house.

She didn’t brake immediately, despite a woman crossing the exit onto the main road, with the actress only stepping on the pedal at the last minute.

The five-second clip came to an end as the staggered pedestrian turned to watch the car tear away in the distance.

The insiders said they had an order to draw her blood because they believe she was intoxicated, but it could take weeks to get the results.

They said the minimum the actress could face is a hit-and-run charge for the garage accident in which she quickly got off the ground despite being filmed by shocked witnesses.

The actress, 53, was filmed driving down an alley and narrowly missing the pedestrian as she walked down the sidewalk in Mar Vista

This Is The Shocking Moment Anne Heche Nearly Blowed Down A Woman Before Plowing Through A House And Exploding Her Car In Los Angeles