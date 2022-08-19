Anne Heche last photo: Man pictured with her says he did not give her drugs

Anne Heche visited Glass Hair in Venice on the day of her accident on August 5, and the salon’s owner Richard Glass has spoken out about his devastation and “regret” for being the last person she saw.

In a video shared by TMZ earlier on Friday, the business owner expressed grief at being unable to help the actress, 53, when she came to his salon on the day of her crash to purchase a red wig.

He also added how he felt anger towards individuals on social media who blamed him for her death and also accused him of giving drugs found in her body, saying, “I’m not that person.”

Selfie together: Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair in Venice, saw Anne Heche, 53, the day of her fatal crash on August 5

Richard had snapped a selfie with the award-winning star when she stopped by his salon before her crash to buy a wig.

The two were pictured sending big smiles to the camera and appeared to be in a good mood.

In the caption, he wrote, “So I met @anneheche today and she bought a #redwig so randomly…” He ended the caption by typing that he loves Venice Beach with extra hash tags.

In a video to TMZ, the salon owner expressed his feelings for not helping her enough to keep her alive.

“I just feel a huge remorse. I feel like I could have done a little more. As if the universe sent her here so I could influence her somehow.’

Remorse: The salon owner was the last person to see the actress and he said in a video to TMZ, “I just feel a huge amount of regret. I feel like I could have done a little more’; pictured in 2019

“And I just feel like I didn’t do everything I needed to do, keep her here, protect her.”

Towards the end of his tearful statement, he added: “I’m extremely emotional about it because it just carries on my heart. Like this woman, she needed help and I wasn’t there enough.’

Richard also shared how he was shocked by the harsh accusations some people had sent him on social media, claiming that he had given her cocaine or fentanyl in her body because he was the last person she had seen.

“There are people who are nice. There are people who are just bad,” he explained during the clip. “You know, making accusations that I had something to do, which her toxicology report said.”

The businessman said adamantly, “I’ve never taken drugs. I do not do that. I’m not that person.’

Allegations: The businessman added that people accused him of giving the star the drugs found in her system after her crash, stating: ‘I’ve never taken drugs’; pictured in 2018

Devastating: Anne drove her Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex, followed by a second crash into a house, causing her car to catch fire, and the house; pictured in 2021

Anne was driving her Mini Cooper on Aug. 5 when she crashed into an apartment complex garage at a dangerous speed, followed by a collision with a home in Los Angeles. The actress suffered severe burns and burns after the car and house caught fire.

According to PeopleThe Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled her death an accident due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire.

Another cause attributed to her death was a “sternal fracture” resulting from blunt force trauma.

After being in a coma for about a week, she was declared legally dead on August 12, but was kept on a ventilator while her heart was still beating to donate her organs, which was her wish. Two days later, on August 14, she was taken off the ventilator.

Remorse: Richard explained in his video that he wished he had done more to help Anne, saying ‘she needed help and I wasn’t there enough’; pictured in 2020 in Hollywood

Anne’s son, Homer, who she shares with her ex-husband, Coley Laffoon, expressed his devastation People after her death.

He explained how emotional the days had been before she was taken off the ventilator, but added, “Hopefully my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I like to envision as her eternal freedom.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress has another son, Atlas, with her ex, James Trupper.

A representative also issued a statement to the publication. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy.”

“Her courage to always stand in her truth and spread her message of love and acceptance will have a lasting impact.”

Legacy: The actress had a long career in the entertainment industry and her works will be remembered; pictured in March of this year in Beverly Hills