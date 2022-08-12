Anne Heche hoped to be remembered for giving her children ‘a life they love’

Anne Heche died Friday at the age of 53 after being declared brain dead following her fiery car accident a week earlier.

Shortly after her death, a short interview in 2017 she did with Admission to Hollywood at the premiere of her film The Last Word recirculated, in which she showed how she hoped to be remembered after her death.

In the clip, the actress shared that she hoped to be remembered for giving a good life to her children, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13.

“Since the movie is called The Last Word, and given what it’s about, what do you hope people will say about you about the last words?” the interviewer asked her.

The question seemed to surprise Heche, and she was speechless as she formulated her thoughts.

“Oh… Oh Lord, oh Lord…” she muttered. “Hopefully I made my kids happy.”

While the interviewer tried to talk about her, Heche added that she hoped she “gave them a life they love.”

She played a supporting role in The Last Word, starring Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried. MacLaine played a woman who made plans for her impending death, while Seyfried starred as a writer who helped her write her own obituary.

Family: Heche shared her 20-year-old son Homer with her ex-husband Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon, whom she was married to from 2001-2009. She also shared Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper; seen in 2012 with her former partner Tupper, Atlas (in her arms) and Homer (front center)

After her death, Anne’s eldest son Homer shared a touching statement in her memory.

‘My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

“Hopefully my mother is free from pain and begins to discover what I like to envision as her eternal freedom. In those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have expressed their hearts to me,” he continued.

“I am grateful for their love, as well as for the support of my father, Coley and my stepmother Alexi, who have remained my rock during this time. Rest in peace Mom, I love you, Homer.’

Heche shared her eldest son Homer with her ex-husband Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon, whom she was married to from 2001 until their divorce in 2009.

She reportedly ended her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres to be with the cameraman.

She shared her youngest son Atlas with Canadian actor James Tupper, whom she became very close to when they starred together on her ABC series Men In Trees.

She reportedly left her husband for her costar, but the two actors split in 2018.

More recently, Heche began dating her Hung costar Thomas Jane.

“She was madly in love with him,” a friend told DailyMail.com exclusively. After so many failed relationships, she thought she had finally found her person – the man who would be in her life forever.

“And when they couldn’t pull it off, she started falling apart,” they continued.

“Anne has always had demons and eventually, when they couldn’t make it work, she started falling apart and turned to the things that used to get her out of her rut — bad things.”

Heche was involved in a devastating car accident in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 5. After crashing her Mini Cooper into an apartment complex garage for the first time, she took off before crashing again, this time into the side of a house.

The crash set off a massive fire that engulfed the house and her car while she was trapped inside.

Heche, who was hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, suffered severe burns that required surgery.

A statement released Thursday on behalf of her family and friends revealed she suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by her brain being deprived of oxygen for an extended period of time.

Heche had been in a coma since the crash and was pronounced brain dead on Friday. Although legally dead, her body was kept alive in the hopes of identifying candidates to receive her organs, according to her wishes.