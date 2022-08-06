Anne Heche drunkenly crashed into garage and then plowed through a house causing it go up in flames

Actress Anne Heche was involved in two car accidents on Friday, minutes apart in Los Angeles. The second crash caused a fire that destroyed the house.

As a result of the fire, Heche, who is best known for her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and her acting roles in the 1990s, was taken to a local hospital and intubated.

Heche first crashed her car into a Los Angeles apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday morning, fleeing that scene and driving further down the same block before crashing into another house.

At the site of the first accident, residents of the apartment complex tried to free Heche from the car. The star resisted, put her car in reverse and drove off.

The TMZ report shows that photos from the moment of the first crash show that Heche may have had a bottle of ‘alcohol’ in the cup holder. In June 2021, Heche said on an episode of her podcast “Better Together” that she is sober.

After the initial crash, Heche’s blue Mini Cooper is shown on a doorbell camera hurtling at 90 miles per hour past a house along South Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood.

Minutes later, Heche crashed into a two-story house on the same street, causing Heche’s house and car to go up in flames.

The house is about 15 miles from Heche’s home in the Eastern Columbia Lofts Building in the Broadway Theater District of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash caused “structural compromises and a blaze of intense fire.”

In a tweet, the LAFD said it took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The house is now ‘uninhabitable’. The owner of the house was unharmed as they were in the backyard when Heche walked to the front of the building.

Photos and videos showed her dazed behind the wheel after the initial crash, while a witness captured her with a red-capped bottle in her car. It’s not clear what was in the container, but it looked like a vodka bottle

An earlier shot also shows Heche behind the wheel just before the second accident with a bottle of vodka with a red cap in the cup holder

In a crime scene report prior to Heche’s extraction around 11:30 a.m., Fox 11’s Stu Mandel said, “If anyone is alive there, this will be a miracle.” Minutes later, Heche can be seen being carried off the stage.

A witness told NBC Los Angeles that a crane was used to get Heche out of her car.

Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told the media: “We’ve had a really multi-faceted incident here. We had a significant traffic collision, we had a woman trapped in it, we had a car that caught fire, and then we had a house with a big fire with a red label. It has been destroyed at this point.”

The star of ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ was rushed to a local hospital. At the time of writing, she is in critical condition as she is being treated for burns. Heche is expected to survive

According to TMZ, Heche was acting erratic.

Video of the scene shows Heche being carried away with burnt clothing and covered with a white sheet. At one point, Heche sits on the stretcher and gestures with the firefighters while seemingly trying to escape.

Burn victims are regularly wrapped in a sterile sheet covered with sterile water to cool the wounds.

A top view shows the massive amounts of damage caused by the fiery car accident to Anne Heche’s Mini

Smoke comes from the roof of the house that the LA fire department says has been destroyed

Shocking footage also shows the burnt-out wreckage of her Mini Clubman when it was dragged out of a hedge across the street from a school in the Mar Vista area

The incident took place in the Mar Vista section of Los Angeles. There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

Speak with the Los Angeles Times, a law enforcement source said Heche “was expected to be intoxicated and acting erratically.”

“Her condition prevents doctors from conducting tests to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol,” TMZ reports.

DailyMail.com spoke exclusively with neighbor David Manpearl who captured the incident on his doorbell camera.

Manpearl’s home office overlooks his front yard on a quiet residential street about five houses from where Heche plowed into a house.

“At about 10:50 am I heard a car drive by and looked out my window where I saw the car going about 90 miles per hour. Within seconds I heard a loud bang and I ran out in my flip flops because I knew someone was hurt and I was right.’

Manpearl, who has lived in the family-friendly neighborhood, said he ran to the intersection where the Mini crashed into the house.

An interior shot shows the Mini Clubman’s airbag deflated, along with most of the decor burned after the crash

One can see how Heche is removed from the scene on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance

‘Before I approached the car, I saw the resident of the house standing barefoot in the rubble. She was in shock and frantically asked me to help get her pets out of the house. I was able to get the leashes for her two small dogs and escorted her out the side of her house. She had her two dogs and a turtle with her.’

Manpearl explained how he then went to the car to help the driver who was trapped between the airbag and the seat.

“I tried talking to her a few times to see if she was okay, but she didn’t respond, so I had to get closer. I was able to open the back door of the car and crawled in halfway through. When I asked her if she was okay this time, she said no.’

Manpearl asked Heche if she could raise her hand to see if she was okay and she said no and growled. At that moment, the heroic neighbor felt water drip on him, only to realize that another neighbor was spraying a hose at the car that had now caught fire and quickly spread along the walls of the house.

“I tried to talk to her again and noticed it was starting to get smoky and the flames were now on my right and left, so I quickly got out of the car.”

The mechanic walked to the front of the house and tried to extinguish the flames with another hose, but realized it was useless as the whole house was on fire.

Heche arrives for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles in December 2021

Heche and long-term partner Ellen DeGeneres pictured together in 2000

By now, nearly ten fire trucks had arrived on the scene.

“I was sure the driver was dead. That she was burned out. It took at least 30 minutes for firefighters to put out the flames, get the car out and pull her out of the car.”

‘I was surprised to find out it was Anne Heche. I think I knew she’d had problems in the past.”

The owner of the house, along with all her pets, turtle included, spent the rest of the day at Manpearl’s house where neighbors brought her food and clothing. The LAFD said her entire house is now destroyed.

The 53-year-old actress is best known for her roles in hit films from the 1990s such as ‘Volcano’, ‘Donnie Brasco’ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’. Early in her career, Heche won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role on the soap opera “Another World.”

Heche long claimed she was blacklisted from Hollywood after her lesbian relationship with Elle DeGeneres. The couple dated between 1997 and 2000.

After that relationship, Heche married James Tupper and had a son named Atlas together.

In a 2021 interview, Heche said she was “patient zero” of the cancellation culture.

In 2000, Heche was arrested after going to someone else’s property in Fresno while wearing her bra, California. As a result, she was hospitalized.

A witness said that time, “She told me that she was God and that she would take everyone back to heaven with her in some kind of spaceship.”

In her 2001 memoir “Call Me Crazy,” Heche wrote that at one point in her life, “I believed I was from another planet. I think I was ready right away.’

Heche, a native of Aurora, most recently starred in the action shot 13 Minutes, in which she starred alongside Thora Birch, Amy Smart and Will Peltz.