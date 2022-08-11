Anne Heche crash upgraded to ‘felony’ investigation that could see the actress in legal trouble

The horrific car crash that saw actress Anne Heche lose control of her Mini Clubman as it careered into a home setting both ablaze could see find her in legal trouble as the LAPD is now investigating.

Heche, 53, is in a coma in hospital and is in ‘extreme critical condition’ – with injuries that are far more serious than first thought.

But now TMZ reports that police in Los Angeles are treating the incident as a potential felony investigation because of injuries to the woman inside that home.

The police believe Heche’s erratic, reckless driving may have been done under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

‘At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,’ a rep for the actor said in a statement.

‘She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,’ it added.

The extent of the woman in the house’s injuries or her current condition is unclear.

Earlier on Monday, newly released footage saw the moments before the crash in which Heche almost mowed down a woman.

She was recorded speeding down an alleyway and narrowly missing the pedestrian as she walked along the sidewalk in the Mar Vista area of the city.

The woman, who has not been identified, whipped around in astonishment as the blue Mini Clubman raced past just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

It comes as police insiders revealed Heche, who was intubated with horrific burns after the terrifying crash, is set to be investigated over the 90mph smash.

LAPD officers are poised to sample her blood from her hospital bed within the coming weeks to get to the bottom of whether she was under the influence while behind the wheel.

A picture taken by a witness before the crash showed her in her blue Mini Clubman with a bottle with a red top on it looking glassy eyed.

Meanwhile new images showed the moment the shocked homeowner watched her ‘entire lifetime of possessions’ go up in flames during the horror collision on Friday morning.

Lynne Mishele was photographed looking on in disbelief as her life’s work erupted in a fireball after the actress tore through it at breakneck speed.

She was seen on the sidewalk outside with her hands in her pockets looking gobsmacked as 59 firefighters battled the huge blaze that took over an hour to put out.

Heche first crashed her Mini on a garage block, before racing away, plowing through a hedge and ending up fully submerged in Mishele’s home on 1766 South Walgrove Avenue.

Homeowner Lynne Mishele, seen in the maroon, stands across the street from her home looking dazed and confused after actress Anne Heche slammed a Mini into the side of her house and triggered a large fire

The latest footage showed Heche’s blue Mini Clubman racing down a narrow alleyway at breakneck speed before the fiery crash at Mishele’s house.

She did not immediately brake despite a woman being seen walking across the exit on to the main road, with the actress only at the last minute tapping the pedal.

The five-second clip came to an end as the staggered pedestrian turns around to look at the car as it tears off into the distance.

LAPD sources told TMZ Heche may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she plowed into the two buildings.

The insiders said they had a warrant to draw her blood because they believe she was intoxicated but it could take weeks to get the results.

They said the minimum the actress could face is hit-and-run charges for the garage crash which saw her quickly take off despite being filmed by shocked witnesses.

Earlier, a somber image emerged of Mishele watching her house and ‘an entire lifetime of possessions’ burn down before her eyes.

A GoFundMe page set up for her by members of her westside Los Angeles community raised more than $50,000 in a single day after being created over the weekend.

The page details how Mishele, who is referred to as a ‘kind and generous person’, narrowly escaped death following the horrific crash but was forced to look on as her property crumbled amid the brutal blaze.

The goal of the GoFundMe page set up by neighbors John and Jennifer Durand is $100,000 to try to replace the memories lost in the fire.

An interior shot shows the Mini Clubman’s airbag had blown out along with most of the decor being burnt through following the crash

Pictures and video showed her looking dazed at the wheel after the first crash, with a witness capturing her with a bottle with a red top on it in her car. It is not clear what was in the container but it looked like a vodka bottle

Firefighters pick their way through the charred debris of Lynne Mishele’s house after successfully extinguishing the blaze

Devastation is seen at Lynne’s house after actress Anne Heche plowed 30ft into the property driving a Mini at high speed

Firefighters enter the property as large clouds of smoke billow from the scene of the high speed crash

Heche can be seen being removed from the scene on a stretcher and taken toward a waiting ambulance

The page read: ‘Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire.

‘Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items.

‘With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.’

A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele, pictured here on her Facebook page, has raised more than $50,000 in less than two days

Mishele’s neighbor Lynne Bernstein told People Magazine that her friend was ‘extremely fortunate’ to survive. She added: ‘So were the dogs and her turtle.’

Bernstein said that Mishele was luckily in a different part of the home than where the crash occurred. She described her initial reaction to the crash, saying: ‘I don’t think she got what was going on.

‘She said, ‘What happened? What happened?” Bernstein also said that Heche’s car went ‘almost all the way through’ the home and ‘almost immediately’ burst into flames.

According to her LinkedIn page, Mishele is the founder of Creative Organization, a company that helps to organize ‘your home, your office and your life. We help you simplify everything!’

She describes herself as an ‘effective organizing professional with expertise in approaching organizing issues with a creative outlook.

‘An innovative organizer that has a proven track record with establishing successful systems for each individual client.’

Mishele says on her LinkedIn page she founded the company in 1993. Previously, she worked as a travel director at Citigroup and as a marketing associate for Sony Pictures.

The entrepreneur is a graduate of the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

While on her Instagram page, Mishele regularly posts self-help videos. A few days before the accident that destroyed her home, she posted a video titled: ‘Don’t leave a burden for your loved ones.’

In the video, she encouraged her followers not to leave things to loved ones after they die without asking them first if they want the items.

Before the crash, a slurring Heche joked on a podcast about drinking vodka with wine chasers – claiming at the time that she was having a ‘very bad day.’

Mishele can be seen outside of her wrecked home in the minutes following the crash – Heche’s Mini still on the right, waiting to be removed

Mishele can be seen, left, as she surveys the damage to her home

Mishele can been seen trying to salvage what she could after the fire was put out

Heche’s blue Mini Clubman is shown on a doorbell camera speeding past a home along South Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood around 90 miles per hour

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash caused ‘structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire’

Better Together, which she co-hosts, aired just hours before she crashed her car into the house. She and co-host Heather Duffy say Refined – a vodka distillery which sponsored one of their shows – gave them free alcohol.

‘We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle of Refined and I think we even did a bad commercial for them in the beginning of our days.

‘Dr. Rahm said that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine,’ Duffy says, to which Heche adds, ‘and we listened, and we are drinking it.’

Duffy then reveals they are using wine to chase down the vodka, before Heche reveals: ‘Today’s been a very unique day.

‘I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck and I don’t know if you ever have them [but] some days, those no good, very bad days, and some days days just end up like this.

‘Sometimes days just suck and I don’t know if you ever have them, but you know some days, Mama says just gonna be like this,’ she continues. ‘Some days there’s those no good, very bad days.

‘And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that.’

She later revealed how she has had a tough week, explaining how people interrupted her meditating at her apartment. It remains unclear if the podcast was recorded on Friday, or if that is just when it aired.

In Friday’s episode of Better Together, Heche appears to slur her words as she and co-host Heather Duffy tell the audience they are drinking vodka with wine chasers. The two co-hosts are pictured in an earlier podcast

Heche, 53, goes on to talk about how she was having a bad day in the most recent podcast episode. It is unclear whether it was recorded on Friday before her crash, or if that is just when it aired. She is pictured here in an earlier podcast

Actress Anne Heche was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where she was intubated and treated for burns. She is listed as being in stable condition