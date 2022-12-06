Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Anne Heche had cocaine in her system at the time of her fatal car crash into a home
Anne Heche had cocaine in her system at the time of her fatal car crash into a home

Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car accident that resulted in a massive fire that trapped her for 45 minutes. In the image: Heche moments before the accident

Anne Heche’s autopsy reveals COCAINE and other drugs in her system at the time of her vicious car accident at her Los Angeles home

  • Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car accident that resulted in a massive fire that trapped her for 45 minutes.

By Ronny Reyes for Dailymail.Com

Published: 23:48, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 23:49, December 6, 2022

Actress Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car crash at a Los Angeles home, according to her final autopsy and toxicology report.

Along with traces of cocaine, the toxicology report states that fentanyl was detected in the Emmy Award-winning actress’s body due to pain treatment she received after the horror accident. TMZ reports.

Heche crashed into the Los Angeles home at 90 mph, starting a fire that trapped her in her car for 45 minutes as dozens of firefighters worked to free her.

