Anne Heche had cocaine in her system at the time of her fatal car crash into a home

Actress Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car crash at a Los Angeles home, according to her final autopsy and toxicology report.

Along with traces of cocaine, the toxicology report states that fentanyl was detected in the Emmy Award-winning actress’s body due to pain treatment she received after the horror accident. TMZ reports.

Heche crashed into the Los Angeles home at 90 mph, starting a fire that trapped her in her car for 45 minutes as dozens of firefighters worked to free her.