Anne Heche had cocaine in her system at the time of her fatal car crash into a home

Anne Heche’s autopsy reveals COCAINE and other drugs in her system at the time of her vicious car accident at her Los Angeles home
- Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car accident that resulted in a massive fire that trapped her for 45 minutes.
Actress Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car crash at a Los Angeles home, according to her final autopsy and toxicology report.
Along with traces of cocaine, the toxicology report states that fentanyl was detected in the Emmy Award-winning actress’s body due to pain treatment she received after the horror accident. TMZ reports.
Heche crashed into the Los Angeles home at 90 mph, starting a fire that trapped her in her car for 45 minutes as dozens of firefighters worked to free her.
Anne Heche had cocaine in her system during her fatal car accident that resulted in a massive fire that trapped her for 45 minutes. In the image: Heche moments before the accident