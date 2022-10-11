Anne Heche had only $400,000, eldest son reveals in court documents

A bitter family battle to wrest control of Anne Heche’s estate is set to hit a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday amid revelations that the late actress’ fortune amounted to a fraction of the millions she was believed to be worth.

Heche’s oldest son Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, who is now locked in a feud with his ex James Tupper over the estate, said he estimated the value of his mother’s entire personal estate to be approximately $400,000 total, new court documents obtained by DailyMail. com mode.

He said he expects another $400,000 annually from royalties and residuals.

Homer also revealed that Heche lived in an apartment and did not own a house.

Meanwhile, Tupper, 57, father to Heche’s second son Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, maintains she named him executor of her estate in a ‘will’ she sent to him in 2011.

But Homer insists that the email is not valid because it is not signed and that his mother had no will when she died two months ago at the age of 53.

The battle over the estate of late actress Anne Heche is scheduled for its first hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Her eldest son Homer Heche Laffoon (right) was named temporary administrator of her estate last month

Homer, 20, is now locked in a legal battle with his mother’s ex James Tupper (right), who has claimed she named him executor in a will she sent him in 2011.

He also blasted a petition last week to be named legal guardian for Atlas as a ‘conflict of interest’ and an attempt to manipulate him and his half-brother into taking control of their mother’s assets.

The battle for control of Heche’s estate is scheduled for its first hearing today in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the new legal documents filed by Homer, whom the court appointed last month as temporary executor, he provides a rather vague list of what his mother owned at the time of her death:

A few modest bank accounts;

Royalty payments and other income;

A company in which (Heche) was the sole shareholder (used for development projects and business functions related to her career in film, including a modest bank account and royalty payments);

An LLC membership interest related to her podcast;

Tangible personal property of unknown value;

Heche’s interest in the future benefits from her upcoming book (Call Me Anne, which will be published early next year);

Heche’s claim for damages against Mr. Tupper arising from Mr. Tupper’s breach of contractual obligations related to their co-owned real estate, which has since been sold.’

Homer said his ‘best estimate of the value of all (his mother’s) personal property is $400,000. The probable value of the annual income from all the property of the estate is approximately $400,000.’

He added that Heche ‘had no interest in real estate at the time of her death.’

The movie star, best known for roles in Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, died days after slamming her Mini Cooper into a house in Los Angeles and causing an explosion on August 5.

Blood tests showed she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system at the time of the high-speed crash, but officials confirmed she had not been drinking alcohol – despite earlier being pictured with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

Tupper, who was in a relationship with Heche from 2007 to 2018, is the father of her younger son Atlas, 13 (pictured in 2012), while Homer is the son of Heche’s ex Coleman Laffoon

Homer (pictured in 2012) has previously claimed Tupper has ‘potential and actual conflicts of interest’ with the younger boy – his own son he shares with Heche, Atlas Heche Tupper, 13

Tupper claims the 2011 email proves he should be responsible for the estate. “FYI, if I die tomorrow and someone asks,” Heche’s email begins. ‘My wishes are that all my assets go to Mr. James Tupper’s control to be used to raise my children and then given to the children’

She was left badly burned and in a coma. Heche’s life support machine was switched off on 14 August and she was cremated on 18 August.

A medical examiner ruled on Aug. 17 that she died of inhalation injury and burns, and the death was ruled an accident.

The mother of two also had a broken sternum caused by ‘blunt trauma,’ according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

Homer, a product of Heche’s eight-year marriage to cameraman Coleman Laffoon, is suspicious of Tupper’s motives for applying to be appointed ‘guardian of his 13-year-old son’, as it would make him responsible for protecting Atlas’ interests in court. .

And he slammed Tupper for claiming he wanted to ‘preserve family harmony and a healthy, brotherly relationship’ between Heche’s two sons.

‘Sir. Tupper provides no support or context for these allegations,’ Homer’s lawyers wrote. ‘Sir. Laffoon can confirm to the court that there is no disharmony between them.

Tupper objects to the Homer petition to continue as administrator of Heche’s estate, wanting an independent administrator instead.

He claims that Homer is ‘not fit’ to run the estate because he is too young, unemployed and estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

Tupper said the two half-brothers have had no contact since the day Heche died.

And he also accused Homer of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, allegedly preventing the younger brother from retrieving his belongings.

But Homer hit back in his new archive, saying that he had arranged for Atlas’s laptop and clothes to be retrieved from the apartment, but Tupper had not retrieved them.

Home called Tupper’s claims ‘unfounded personal attacks’ and ‘frivolous legal claims’.

In new court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Homer said his ‘best estimate of the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000 plus annual income from that property of an additional $400,000

Tupper objects to the Homer petition to continue as administrator of Heche’s estate and wants an independent administrator instead

He went on to say that Tupper is manipulating him and his half-brother to gain control of their mother’s estate.

Homer also claimed that Tupper is keeping him away from Atlas by controlling the teenager’s phone.

Last month, DailyMail.com uncovered a 2011 email Heche sent to Tupper in which she named him executor of her estate. The email was included in Tupper’s legal file as he battles Homer for control.

But Homer fought back in a filing last week, arguing that the email is not a legally recognized will because Heche did not sign the document.

‘Sir. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a “will,” but — as a matter of law — the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or a formally witnessed will,” Laffoon’s filing states.

‘The email was not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document below [her] lifetime.’

Homer says that his mother failed to leave a will when she tragically died.

‘Without a will there can be no nomination of an administrator’, Laffoon stated, adding that he is ‘legally entitled to be appointed as an administrator’.

However, Tupper claims that Heche’s January 25, 2011 email makes it clear that she wanted all assets to be controlled by him.

The email from Heche has the subject line ‘WANT’ and is addressed to Tupper and copied to attorneys Kevin Yorn and Melodie Moore.

“My wishes are that all my assets go into Mr. James Tupper’s control to be used to raise my children and then given to the children,” the email reads.

It states that her fortune will be divided equally between her two sons and that their portions will be given to them when they reach the age of 25.

Heche died days after crashing his Mini Cooper into a house in Los Angeles, causing an explosion on August 5

The actress was left badly burned and in a coma. Heche’s life support machine was switched off on 14 August and she was cremated on 18 August

In the event that her two sons and Tupper all pass, Heche willed her possessions to her nephew Eliot Bergman to be divided equally among her nieces and nephews.

“May this go into my records as my word until further paperwork is prepared,” Heche concludes the email.

It appears that no additional paperwork was ever filed.

Published accounts have estimated Heche’s fortune at about $4 million.

In 2021, it was reported that she sold her summer home in the Silver Lake area of ​​Los Angeles for around $2 million with co-star and ex-partner Thomas Jane.

It was also previously reported that she owned another home in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles – a mansion priced at around $4 million.