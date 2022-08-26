Anne Hathaway to star in The Idea Of You… a film based on romance book inspired by Harry Styles 

Anne Hathaway will star in the Prime Video adaptation of the hit romantic novel, inspired by Harry Styles, The Idea Of You.

Anne, 39, plays Sophie, a divorced 40-year-old woman who falls in love with 24-year-old boy bander Hayes Campbell, Deadline reported Thursday.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, who previously directed The Eyes Of Tammy Faye and The Big Sick.

love song! Anne Hathaway will star in the Prime Video film adaptation of the hit romantic book inspired by Harry Styles, The Idea Of You; pictured March 2022

Jennifer Westfeldt, who starred in Friends With Kids, Kissing Jessica Stein and more, wrote the script and will also serve as an executive producer.

The Idea Of You is produced by Anne, Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes, Jordana Mollick and the author of the book, Robinne Lee.

Production will start in October.

The Idea Of You follows Sophie, “a 40-year-old divorced mother,” according to Deadline.

The Muse: While Styles may have sparked the book idea, the main love interest was actually inspired by countless sources; pictured 2021

Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he’s canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter.

“Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowd and the desert heat. There she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the most popular boy band in the world, August Moon.’

The book, released in 2017, is by . called a ‘sleeper hit’ Fashion with sales increasing every year since its release. The novel also saw a 20% increase in sales in 2019.

“This should never have been a Harry Styles book,” Robinne told the fashion magazine in 2020.

Page Turner: The book, released in 2017, has been dubbed a “sleeper hit” by Vogue, and sales have been rising every year since its release

“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching forty and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just to the point where society traditionally writes off women as desirable, viable and whole.”

While Styles may have fueled the book idea, Robinne used multiple sources to build Hayes.

“Inspired is a strong word,” Lee said after being asked if Harry was the inspiration behind the book.

Hit a high note! Anne, 39, plays Sophie, a 40-year-old divorcee who falls in love with 24-year-old boy bander Hayes Campbell, Deadline reported Thursday.

Robinne said the idea came to her during a nightly YouTube search.

“A few years ago my husband was away on business and I was late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a guy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect that it surprised me. It was like… art,” she said in a 2017 interview with blogger Deborah Kalb.

“I googled for about an hour trying to figure out who this guy was and found that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”