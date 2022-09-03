Anne Hathaway poses with Armageddon Time co-star Jeremy Strong at Telluride Film Festival

The 49th Telluride Film Festival kicked off Friday in Telluride, Colorado Rockies, and continues through Monday.

James Gray’s Armageddon Time is one of the films debuting in North America after premiering at European festivals this year.

Stars Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong joined Gray, who wrote, directed and produced the semi-autobiographical historical drama. The Hollywood Reporter.

Stylin’: Anne Hathaway, 39, looked chic while attending the North American debut of the historical drama film Armageddon Time at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado on Friday

Before joining their peers, fans and the media as a whole, the trio stopped to pose for some photos.

Hathaway, 39, was the picture of casual-cool in stylish dark blue jeans that accentuated her toned figure along the waist, hips and derriere, then flared out into a bell bottom below the knees.

The star of Les Misérables matched her jeans with a sleeveless cropped black top, which shimmered under the bright sun, which fastened the front and back with two standards of fabric.

As a result, some of the sides of her torso, along with the dayglo tube she was wearing underneath, were visible to passersby.

Promo Mode: Co-Star Jeremy Strong Joined Hathaway at the Telluride Film Festival

Wearing stylish wide-leg jeans and a shiny black crop top, the Oscar-winning actress stars as Esther Graff, a character inspired by James Gray’s real-life mother

For the Labor Day weekend event, the Academy Award winner had her dark brown locks styled long and wavy.

The Rachel Getting Married actress also had a cool black bolero hat that she wore sometimes, especially when joining the crowd, along with oversized sunglasses.

As he sat among the larger audience, Hathaway snuggled up next to Strong for a series of photos, where they asked questions about the film.

Strong, 43, who is best known to many fans for his role in the HBO black comedy-drama series Succession (2018-present), stepped out in brown jeans with a matching sweater, sneakers and baseball cap.

At times, Gray, 53, joined them for a few photos, dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of jeans, a long-sleeved top and boots.

Man behind the story: The film’s writer and director, James Gray, joined Strong and Hathaway for photos and questions from journalists

The New York City native got into the project with a number of critically acclaimed films on his resume as a writer and director, including his debut, Little Odessa (1994), as well as The Yards (2000), The Immigrant (2013) and most recently Ad Astra. (2019).

For Armageddon Time, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Gray used his childhood upbringing in the Queens, New York in the 1980s as inspiration for the storyline and screenplay.

Hathaway plays the role of Esther Graff, a character inspired by Gray’s real mother.

In addition to Strong and Hathaway, the cast also includes Anthony Hopkins, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Ryan Sell, Dane West, Andrew Polk, Richard Bekins, Tovah Feldshuh, Jacob MacKinnon, among others.

Armageddon Time, a production of Focus Features, is expected to hit theaters on October 28, 2022 in the US.