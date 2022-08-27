Anne Hathaway looks stylish in flared jeans and metallic silver cowboy boots while out in NYC

<!–

Anne Hathaway was seen in New York City in a stylish look ahead of the weekend.

The 39-year-old actress wore a sleeveless black tank top with flattering and trendy flared jeans, punctuated by metallic silver cowboy boots with a black sole.

Adding a touch of glamor to the outfit, the Princess Diaries star covered her eyes in a pair of shimmery blacks.

The mother of two wore her luscious brunette locks free, letting them flow down her back and across her chest.

The locks were styled in her old look of blunt bangs framing the face. She appeared to be having a conversation on the speakerphone while holding her phone.

Anne wore a black brace on her left wrist, she appeared to have a sprain or injury, although she also wore a chic black leather purse on that arm.

On Thursday it was announced that Hathaway will star in the Prime Video film adaptation of the popular romantic book The Idea Of You, inspired by Harry Styles.

The seasoned performer will play Sophie, a divorced 40-year-old woman who falls for 24-year-old boy bander Hayes Campbell, according to Deadline.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, who previously directed The Eyes Of Tammy Faye and The Big Sick.

The Idea Of You is produced by Anne, Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes, Jordana Mollick and the author of the book, Robinne Lee.

Production will start in October. The book, released in 2017, is by . called a ‘sleeper hit’ Fashion.

“This should never have been a Harry Styles book,” Robinne told the fashion magazine in 2020.

“A few years ago my husband was away on business and I was late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a guy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect that it surprised me. It was like… art,” she said in a 2017 interview with Deborah Kalba.

“I googled for about an hour trying to figure out who this guy was and found that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”