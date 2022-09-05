Anne Hathaway looks chic at the screening of Armageddon Time at Telluride Film Festival in Colorado

Anne Hathaway showed off her effortless style Sunday while attending the screening of her latest film, Armageddon Time, at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

The actress, 39, wore a bohemian look, wearing a white tiered dress with puff sleeves, a wide-brimmed straw hat and black boots.

The star shielded her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses and completed the look with a black bag with a pink strap.

The Academy Award winner was carrying a denim jacket in case it got cold later.

The Rachel Getting Married actress added a bit of bling to her look, with a gold chain and little gold hoops.

Her dark brown locks were styled straight and fell over her shoulders like a waterfall.

Anne’s co-star Jeremy Strong, 43, was also at the screening, looking casually cool in a taupe patterned long sleeve shirt, brown pants and matching sneakers.

Like Anne, the Succession actor sported his look for the day with a hat and sunglasses and wore a silver watch on his wrist.

The two were later spotted indoors at a panel speaking with director James Gray and James Horn after the film’s screening.

Hathaway plays Esther Graff in the semi-biographical coming-of-age story, inspired by Gray’s upbringing in Queens, New York, in the 1980s. Graff’s character is based on Gray’s real mother.

Meanwhile, Strong Irving plays Graff. In addition to Strong and Hathaway, the cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Chastain, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Ryan Sell, Dane West and Andrew Polk.

The film will be released on a limited basis in the United States on October 28, 2022, and nationwide on November 4.

The festival was also attended by actresses Claire Foy, 38, and Rooney Mara, 37, who looked as cool as ever in white shorts and matching black sunglasses.

Foy wore her dark brown locks in loose curls, while Mara swept her hair back and wore a black headband.

Also preset was director Sarah Polley, 43, who wore a gray blazer and black pants.

They attended the screening of their new movie, Women Talking. The film is currently slated for a December 2 release.

As a writer and director, Polley based the drama on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name. It follows the true story of men drugging and raping women in a Mennonite colony.

The 49th Telluride Film Festival runs through Monday.