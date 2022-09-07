Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in James Gray’s Armageddon Time

The first-look trailer for James Gray’s semi-autobiographical film Armageddon Time has finally been released, with the plot well-hidden.

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong star as married couple Esther and Irving Graff – versions of director James’ parents – who live in 1980s New York with their son Paul Graff, played by Banks Repeta.

The family drama is billed as a ‘deeply personal coming-of-age story about the power of family and the generation pursuing the American Dream’.

It’s here! The first-look trailer for James Gray’s semi-autobiographical film Armageddon Time has finally been released, with the plot well-hidden

It follows Paul (Banks) – a fictionalized version of James – as he grows up and navigates his upbringing in a Jewish family in Queens amid the Ronald Reagan era.

In the film, Paul befriends black college student Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb, but their relationship begins to be torn apart by the issues of systemic racism in wider society, with Paul’s own mother telling him not to be friends with Johnny.

The highly anticipated trailer opens with the family gathered around their TVs, as polls suggest Ronald Reagan will “win” the election that night.

His plumber dad Irving (Jeremy) says ‘what an asshole’ while his family – who is preparing the food – are laughing.

Family: Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong play Esther and Irving Graff – versions of director James’ parents – who live in 1980s New York with their son Paul Graff, played by Banks Repeta

Coming-of-age: The family drama is billed as a “deeply personal story of the strength of the family and the pursuit of the American Dream through generations.” Pictured: Banks as Paul

Main character Paul tells his family that he wants to be an artist when he grows up, because they all sit around the dining table.

His grandfather Aaron Graff, played by Anthony Hopkins, tells him: ‘You can become an artist if you want, nothing can stop you!’

But his mother Esther (Anne) interrupts and says: “You’re going to university.”

While Irving adds, “He’s going to dine with kings if he plays his cards right!”

The following scenes show Paul’s burgeoning friendship with older black student Johnny (Jaylin), before being caught spending time together by a teacher.

Politics: The film follows Paul (Banks) – a fictionalized version of James – as he grows up and navigates his upbringing in a Jewish family in Queens in the midst of the Ronald Reagan era

Racism: In the film, Paul befriends black college student Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb, but their relationship begins to be torn apart by the problems of systemic racism in wider society

His mother Esther takes Paul out of school and warns him: ‘You can’t hang out with him anymore.’

To which a confused Paul asks, ‘What do you mean? Why?’

But his mother says, “I think you know what I mean.”

Paul is then sent to a private white school his brother attends, while Donald Trump’s politician sister Maryanne Trump (Jessica Chastain) delivers a speech to the students.

The trailer shows Paul talking to his grandfather Aaron in the park about how his fellow students “say bad words about the black kids.”

Torn: Paul and Johnny are caught together and Paul’s mother Esther warns her son not to spend time with Johnny

Tension: Paul is sent to a white-majority private school while Maryanne Trump (Jessica Chastain), the politician, sister of Donald Trump, gives a speech to the students

Aaron asks him, “What do you do when that happens?”

To which Paul says: ‘Of course nothing, of course.’

But Aaron asks, “Do you think that’s smart?”

Aaron, trying to teach his grandson anti-racism, then tells Paul about how his Jewish mother moved to America during World War II.

“They hated us then, and they still hate us. So they got on a boat and came here to America, the land of dreams,” he says.

Role Model: Scenes show Paul and his grandfather Aaron Graff, played by Anthony Hopkins, talking in the park about how Paul’s fellow students ‘say bad words about the black kids’

Speaking: Aaron, trying to teach his grandson anti-racism, then tells Paul about how his Jewish mother moved to America during World War II

But in a dramatic mood swing, the trailer then flashes to Irving who says to Paul, “Life is unfair, be thankful if you get a leg up. You make the most of your break and don’t look back.’

“All my hopes are with you and your brother,” Esther adds, crying, referring to Paul’s position as a second-generation immigrant to America.

The trailer comes to a dramatic end when Paul’s grandfather Aaron tells him, “Next time those jerks say something bad about those kids, you’re going to say something.”

As Aaron speaks, scenes appear where Johnny is arrested by a police officer while Paul hides on a staircase, before the friends are solemnly seen sitting on either side of a table, with Johnny in handcuffs.

Written and directed by James Gray, the semi-autobiographical film premiered this year with a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Drama: The trailer ends with Johnny being arrested by a police officer while Paul hides on a staircase, before the friends are seen on either side of a table, with Johnny in handcuffs

On taking on the role of Irving, Jeremy admitted that he was both “drawn to” the role and “scared” of taking it on.

He told indie wire: ‘This man is trying to do his best as a father and in many ways is not equipped to do so.

“He’s trying to toughen up his kids and prepare them for an unfair world so they can survive in it, and there are misguided ways he does that. But I think there’s a lot of tenderness and love, as well as cruelty.’

Armageddon Time’s star cast also includes Tovah Feldshuh, John Diehl, Andrew Polk and Ryan Sell.

The film will be released on a limited basis in the United States on October 28 and nationwide on November 4.