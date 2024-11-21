Anne Hathaway fans weigh in after she signs up for film adaptation of Colleen Hoover thriller Verity

Anne Hathaway has wrapped up her next film project, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s thriller Verity.

Sketch comedy star turned filmmaker Michael Showalter (who directed The Eyes Of Tammy Faye) will direct. Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated film from Amazon MGM studios comes on the heels of another Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, which premiered in August and starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

But the news did not go over well with fans on social media, most of whom seemed to be responding to Hoover’s reputation as a less-than-excellent prose stylist.

Hoover’s writing will reportedly leak through Nick Antosca, who wrote the current version of the script.

Colleen Hoover’s thriller follows a writer who agrees to complete a series of novels after the original writer, Verity Crawford, suffers a mysterious accident.

He is the latest to try out the adaptation, after Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna and Will Honley and April Maguire wrote earlier drafts of the script.

The film will be a reunion for Hathaway and Showalter, who directed and co-wrote their film The Idea of ​​You, which was released by Amazon earlier this year.

According to Deadline, Verity centers on a character named Lowen Ashleigh, a down-on-his-luck writer who receives an unexpected lifeline with a dream offer.

Verity Crawford (played by Hathaway) is a highly successful thriller writer, but her husband Jeremy asks Lowen to finish the final books in an ongoing series that Verity started after she suffered a mysterious and apparently debilitating accident.

But once Lowen begins work on the couple’s opulent estate, he discovers an unfinished manuscript that threatens to reveal dark secrets about Verity and her husband’s past.

The young writer is forced to continue her work for Jeremy while trying to determine whether Verity’s writings are simply fiction or a disturbing warning from a dangerous woman.

Verity, which is described as a ‘psychosexual thriller’, was self-published by Hoover in 2018.

The author, who has the distinction of having the first self-published book to top the New York Times bestseller list (2012’s Hopeless), also self-published Verity in 2018, before it was purchased by Grand Central Publishing in 2021 after Ya had become her own sensation.

Verity will be directed by Michael Showalter (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye), who previously directed Hathaway in The Idea Of You, released earlier this year; seen in March in Austin, Texas

Although Verity was a bestseller, fans did not seem excited about Hathaway starring in an adaptation due to Colleen Hoover’s poor critical reputation; seen on October 8 in New York

Hoover, who writes primarily romance and young adult fiction, has been criticized by some critics for her writing style and alleged repeated use of plot clichés.

Although Verity was a bestseller, fans did not seem thrilled that Hathaway was starring in an adaptation of it and expressed their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan included a clip of a woman writing an insult – “you’re disgusting and ab****” – and jokingly attributed it to “Anne Hathaway’s agent.”

Others thought a Colleen Hoover adaptation was beneath the Oscar-winning actress.

“Anne Hathaway, you are the queen of Genovia, you don’t need to stoop to these levels,” one fan wrote.

Another fan was even more direct, writing, “Not even Anne Hathaway will convince me to watch something with Colleen Hoover as a model (sic).”

“Anne Hathaway’s return is about to be all these horrible books that shouldn’t even see the light of day, it’s a true tragedy (sic),” one post lamented.

After reading that Hathaway would be in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, one person joked, ‘anne Hathaway in what…’ and included a humorous gif of SpongeBob’s Squidward with a twitching eye.

One fan called for “an investigation into why Anne Hathaway continues to stick with the worst book-to-movie adaptations.”

Some fans seemed to have lost hope in Hathaway’s projects and were not at all surprised by her choice to star in an adaptation of Verity.

Some fans managed to see the bright side, with one person saying that Verity could be Hathaway's 'Gone Girl'.

Another user called Verity “the only good things Colleen Hoover has ever posted” and said Anne was “perfect for Lowen,” even though she will reportedly play the title character.

“”anne hathaway this isn’t you” isn’t, it’s exactly her I’m afraid,” one X user joked.

Some fans managed to see the positive side.

“I hate this but Anne Hathaway finally has her own Gone Girl (heart emoji),” one person wrote.

Verity will reportedly be released in theaters, but a date has not yet been announced.