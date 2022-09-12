Anne Hathaway, Christie Brinkley, and Karlie Kloss lead celebs at US Open Men’s Singles Final

The US Open Finals have long been a magnet for celebrities and high profile people from around the world who want to see in person the very best in championship tennis.

And on Sunday, the men’s singles finals honored that tradition, as the tournament set new attendance records.

Among those who witness the no. 5 seed Casper Ruud, 23, of Norway goes up against No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, 19, of Spain, which includes actress Anne Hathaway, supermodel legend Christie Brinkley and top model Karlie Kloss, among many others.

Stars Shined: Anne Hathaway, Christy Brinkley and Karlie Kloss were just some of the many stars attending the US Open Singles Finals in Queens, New York on Sunday

Top model Karlie Kloss, 30 watches Casper Ruud of Norway against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men’s final of the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Prior to the action at Arthur Ashe Stadium at New York’s USTA Billy Jean King National Tennis Center, many of the stars stopped to strike a pose on the red carpet, which in this case was blue.

Hathaway, 39, chose to go with color in the fashion department in a bright yellow skirt that hit just above her ankles and a white crop top that was unbuttoned at the top and tied in a bow at the bottom.

The Oscar-winning actress also wore yellow open-toed heels and carried a gorgeous black bag, while sculpting her dark locks long and flowing well down her shoulders with a part on the right side.

The Les Misérables star attended the event with her husband of nearly 10 years, Adam Shulman, who sat to her left, dressed casually in a blue sweater.

Celebrity contingent: Hathaway sat with a routine group of celebrities such as Angus Cloud, Andy Cohen, Zach Braff, James Marsden and husband Adam Shulman, who is not pictured

Friends: Dressed in a greenish suit, Cohen became friends with Hathaway on several occasions

sounded; Sometimes Braff sat with Hathaway, in the middle, and her husband Adam Shulman (right)

It turns out that Hathaway was actually sitting among a group of highly vocal stars such as Andy Cohen, James Marsden, Zach Braff and Angus Cloud, all of whom took turns cheering on their Rudd and Alcaraz.

The ever dashing Cohen, 54, came dressed to impress in a green-sh suit with a lavender button-down shirt.

In front of Cohen was Euphoria breakout star Angus Cloud, 24, who showed off his unique fashion sense by wearing retro sunglasses with white frames, a black bucket hat to go with his green Ralph Lauren polo shirt and brown pants. .

Marsden, 48, appeared to be just as loud as the action heated up on the pitch, dressed in a blue suit with a blue and white stripped shirt.

Supermodel icon: Christie Brinkley showed off her youthful style as she sat with her son Jack Brinkley Cook, 27, who looked handsome in a classic black suit and white t-shirt

Glowing: The legendary supermodel smiled throughout the match, as her son appeared to be swallowed by all the heated action

Lief: Kloss held the hand of her husband, Joshua Kushner, during parts of the match

But as time went on and the match moved to a fourth set, the Superman Returns star had already thrown off the blazer and donned a baseball cap.

Sitting near Hathaway and her husband, Braff, 47, were animated a number of times as he took in the incredible stamina and skills of both players in a blue denim shirt he tucked into white pants.

The newly single actor, who split from Florence Pugh last month after three years of dating, appeared to be sucked into the drama of the highest-stakes match.

Brinkley, 68, showed off her timeless style in a white and black polka dot dress and her blond locks flowing down her chest and shoulders as she sat next to her 27-year-old son Jack Brinkley Cook.

Take that step: Kendall Jenner, 26, was spotted on his way from Mnahattan to the Queens borough to attend the US Open Men’s Single Finals

Hooking Up: Eventually Jenner joined the sometime beau, Devin Booker, who is a star player with the Phoenix Suns

Packing up on the PDA: The flashing pair showed they’re back to work as they shared some kisses during the match

Loved up: Dressed in a white dress and black baseball cap, the top model gave her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek as admirers looked on

In keeping with the model theme, Kloss was spotted a number of times hand-in-hand with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

The stately top model looked stunning in a white patterned ensemble with black lining, and her dark brown locks were styled long and straight with a part in the middle.

Kendall Jenner, arguably the top model in the world, was spotted with 25-year-old Devin Booker.

The runway queen and reality star, 26, was seen on the PDA with her husband as they kissed multiple times.

The Phoenix Suns star was all about casual-cool in the fashion department in an orange jacket over a white t-shirt and black pants.

Warm up: The couple got more passionate about their hugs as the match progressed

Back on! Booker and Jenner have an on-again, off-again relationship

Handsy: Jenner was very sensitive to Booker when they saw the finale end

High octane: The supermodel and reality star showed a lot of emotion as they watched Alcaraz take over the game at Arthur Ashe Stadium

In the end, it was Alcaraz who took home his first Grand Slam title by beating Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3, and the win makes him the youngest man to be rated No. 1 men’s player in the world in the ATP ranking.

By making it to the final, Rudd climbs to the world No. 2, making him the highest-ranked Norwegian tennis player in history.

The US Open broke its attendance record, drawing 776,120 fans for the two-week tournament, according to the Associated Press. The previous best was 737,872, set in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Every game sold out for the first time at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened 25 years ago and has a seating capacity of 23,859.