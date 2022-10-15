Anne Grobler North Shore Aesthetics: Mum-of-three ditches job to help women transform

I was initially skeptical when I was invited to try Cool Sculpting for myself, but Anne said she has seen amazing results time and time again and knew it would ‘work’ for me.

To say I was shocked when I saw the before and after pictures is an understatement, I couldn’t believe how much my body had changed in six weeks. What shocked me the most is that I had only lost 500 grams during the whole process.

Although the abs are incredible, the real winner for me is the chin – even in moments when I’m fit and much slimmer, I have a double chin.

So we got down to business, she had me in my bra and underwear ready to take before pictures shortly after I stepped foot into her Gordon based clinic for the first time.

We decided to focus on my stomach as that is where most of my fat sits even when I am more active.

For the same reason, Anne also used the machine on my chin.

Anne explained that we would have to do two sessions, one on the upper part of my stomach and one on the bottom.

To make sure that my photos only reflected Anne’s work, I didn’t increase my exercise or change my diet during the time – although this can amplify the results.

The process

Each section of the stomach takes 70 minutes in the machine.

Anne put a protective strip on my skin and put on the machine, which sucks up the fat and then holds it in place while it freezes.

The initial suction feels pretty weird, but having the attachment on for 70 minutes was fine, and gave me the opportunity to catch up on some Netflix.

I was blown away when she took off the vacuum cleaner. The frozen fat looked like a piece of cryovaccinated meat from the supermarket.

She then massaged the frozen fat to break the ice crystals apart. It felt very strange, but it wasn’t painful.

The chin suction lasted for 45 minutes, it was quite uncomfortable the whole time because

The suction was so strong that it was slightly painful when it was removed, and when she massaged my frozen second chin, it made me feel nauseous. I was left with what looked like a hickey for a few days.

Post processing

My stomach was cold for a day. Parts of it felt numb and or tingled for weeks and when I laughed it hurt like it does when you laugh the day after a heavy stomach session.

They say you can quickly return to your normal routine, but I found it painful to run more than a few steps for about ten days.

I also went to the bathroom a lot more. I was warned that there would be extra stools as the body evacuates the fat cells, but was not prepared that my once a day or two visits to the bathroom would increase to four to six visits a day.

My chin was sore to the touch for a few days, but when the swelling and redness went down it was fine.

The result

I lost 500 grams between the before and after pictures.

I’m shocked at how good my chin looks – the definition is amazing and it’s something my friends and family have noticed.

It makes me more confident to appear in candid snaps.

My stomach looks lifted in the photo – I’m amazed at how the overhang was reduced and how it affected the overall shape of my torso.

Clothes fit better and don’t stick to my stomach anymore. I also find it more comfortable to sleep in the front.

About me

I am currently at my biggest size ever, both dress size and on the scale. And even though I’m confident and know that the scale goes up and down depending on what’s going on in my life, it can still hit me on low days.

I wouldn’t have looked at anything like this – as I’ve always assumed it was for people trying to get rid of that last stubborn layer – not kick start their transformation.

In total my treatments were worth $2600. $1000 for each portion on my stomach and $600 for my chin.

About Cooltech fat freezing

With more than one million Cooltech® treatments performed globally to date, an overall customer satisfaction rating of 95 percent has been achieved. Results can be observed as soon as 15 days after starting the program.

It is possible to avoid liposuction by using Cooltech® fat freezing! It removes pockets of fat from the body without causing discomfort or posing any danger. This is suitable for anyone struggling to get rid of stubborn lumps, bumps and bumps on the body.

Cooltech® fat freezing procedures require no injections, no incisions, no downtime, and no use of restrictive garments. Due to the short and simple nature of this therapy, you can return to your normal routine immediately after a procedure.

Destruction of fat cells is achieved with Cooltech body sculpting using cryolipolysis, a medical procedure. The Cooltech fat freezing unit reduces the temperature of the fat cells to a point where fat cell death occurs.

As a result, approx. 30% of the fat in the treated region is eliminated in each treatment session. After the treatment, your body’s natural defense system processes will safely remove any dead fat tissue that has accumulated in the weeks following the procedure.

