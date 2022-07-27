Annastacia Palaszczuk’s $200MILLION Covid facility to be scrapped just months after it opened

Another facility in Pinkenba, built by the federal government, will also be demolished

He revealed that the total cost for the building was a whopping $198.5 million

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by QLD Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles

QLD government’s Wellcamp Covid facility to be demolished on August 1

Annastacia Palaszczuk has turned red after her government’s precious Wellcamp Covid-19 quarantine hub will be demolished after opening just five months ago.

News of the shutdown was confirmed by Queensland Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles, who revealed total capital and lease costs for the facility cost a staggering $198.5 million at a budget estimate hearing in Brisbane on Wednesday.

But once the costs of catering, cleaning, security and a contract with Aspen Medical are taken into account, the total cost of the facility to the taxpayer rises to $223.5 million.

The hub, located 15km from Toowoomba city centre, will be mothballed on August 1 after opening in late February to temporarily accommodate international arrivals in Queensland due to Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Queensland government to put its $198.5 million Wellcamp Covid quarantine facility (pictured) into ‘care and maintenance’ just five months after opening

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk (pictured) has flushed red after it was revealed that the hub cost a whopping $223.5 million

Ms Palaszczuk’s government had also informed the Commonwealth Government that the other quarantine facility being built at Pinkenba in Brisbane’s inner east is no longer needed and will be demolished.

“The state government has accepted the updated advice from the Chief Health Officer and advised the Australian government that we will not use its facility which is nearing completion in Pinkenba,” Miles told the hearing.

The Pinkenba facility on the site of a former military base was announced by the Morrison government after Ms Palaszczuk first unveiled the Wellcamp plan.

Construction of the 800-bed quarantine facility near Brisbane Airport would cost between $350 million and $400 million.

The Wellcamp facility has housed just 700 people in the time since it opened in February.

It closed in April when the state government lifted quarantine measures for returning travelers and close contacts, meaning it was used for just 65 days in total.

The hub’s cost and operation cost was $223.5 million, with Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles sharing his budget estimates on Tuesday when he learned that total capital and lease costs were $198.5 million.

An additional $9 million was also spent on a contract with Compass Group for catering, cleaning and security services.

An additional $16 million was spent on a contract with Aspen Medical to provide on-site health services to those staying at the facility.

More to come