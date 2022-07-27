Annastacia Palaszczuk’a $200MILLION Covid facility to be scrapped just months after it opened

Another state government facility under construction in Pinkenba is to be demolished

He revealed that the total cost for the building was a whopping $198.5 million

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by QLD Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles

QLD government’s Wellcamp Covid facility to be demolished on August 1

Annastacia Palaszczuk has turned red after her government’s precious Wellcamp Covid-19 quarantine hub will be demolished after being open for just five months.

The news of the closure was confirmed by Queensland Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles, who revealed that total capital and lease costs for the facility will cost a whopping $198.5 million.

But once the costs of catering, cleaning, security and a contract with Aspen Medical are taken into account, the total cost to taxpayers rises to $223.5 million.

The hub, located 15km from Toowoomba city center, will close on August 1 after opening in late February to temporarily quarantine international arrivals.

Queensland government will close their $198.5 million Wellcamp Covid quarantine facility just five months after opening (pictured, Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk)

It has also been revealed that the other state government facility being built in Pinkenba will also be demolished.

More to come