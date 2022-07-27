Annastacia Palaszczuk slams David Crisafulli ‘glitz’ and ‘glamour’ comments during budget estimates

Annastacia Palaszczuk criticized opposition leader David Crisafulli in a heated parliamentary row after accusing her of being too preoccupied with ‘glitter’ and ‘glamor’.

At a hearing on budget estimates on Tuesday, a salty-looking Queensland Prime Minister warned Mr Crisafulli not to approach her at out-of-hours social events – then cut her off in Parliament.

“And I say to the leader of the opposition, don’t come to me at social events and be nice… then come in here and turn around,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

‘Come on and be nice. I’m taking a picture with (former Prime Minister) Peter Beattie.’

Mr Crisafulli was questioning the Prime Minister over documents related to Wellcamp’s quarantine facility – the $200 million white elephant the government announced today it had demolished.

The opposition accused the prime minister of ‘no future, no vision’ after sarcastically requesting cabinet documents from when he was in government.

“We would also like to see the cabinet documents from your reign, that would be a doozy, wouldn’t it?” said Mrs Palaszczuk.

‘That would be interesting reading, definitely interesting reading, the cuts to public service; 14,000, building there on a William Street.’

The stoush came to a head when Mr Cristafulli intervened: ‘Same old games, round and round… red carpet, glitz, glamour, no vision.’

Ms Palaszczuk has been attacked in recent months for a spate of red carpet appearances with her surgeon friend Reza Adib.

“You’re just like (former Liberal Prime Minister) Campbell Newman,” the Prime Minister joked back.

“I’m sitting here and it’s like Campbell Newman all over again.”

The altercation ended after Ms Palaszczuk called on Mr Cristafulli to withdraw his comments.

Ms Palaszczuk’s dedication to her job was called into question after insiders claimed that MPs and senior officials were dissatisfied with her tendency to attend often glamorous social events.

Since the beginning of the year, Ms Palaszczuk has attended numerous high-profile events – including three in just two weeks.

Ms. Palaszczuk was featured at Magic Millions Race Day on January 15, the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film on June 4.

She then attended Strabroke Handicap race day on June 11 and the TV Week Logie Awards on June 19 – just to name a few.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted she was on top of her job – and attending high profile events was ‘part of her job’.

