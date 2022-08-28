Annastacia Palaszczuk skips cabinet for yacht with celebrity mates of surgeon boyfriend

<!–

Annastacia Palaszczuk has been charged with canceling a cabinet meeting to party on a luxury yacht in a tropical island paradise.

The Premier of Queensland took a few days off for Hamilton Island Race Week with her friend Dr. Reza Adib and with celebrities on the Quantum yacht.

Ms Palaszczuk, who was previously shot, claims she is a “part-time prime minister” who spends too much time socializing with her boyfriend.

The opposition said its decision to cancel a cabinet meeting was “inscrutable”, but Labor said the attack was “null and cheap”.

Liberal National Party leader David Crisafulli said it was highly unusual to cancel a cabinet meeting, and Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles should have taken over in Ms Palaszczuk’s absence.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) is pictured with her partner, Dr. Reza Adib

“Everyone has the right to a holiday, but if the Prime Minister does not trust her deputy to run things while she is away, then the luxury holiday must get behind the needs of the people of Queensland,” he told the newspaper. courier post.

According to the Queensland Government Cabinet Handbook, the Deputy Prime Minister can oversee cabinet meetings ‘in the absence of the Prime Minister’.

But that didn’t happen while Ms. Palaszczuk was on her luxury getaway, and no explanation was given.

Mr Crisafulli said the cabinet’s role was crucial to run the state and it had long been the custom for the Vice-President to chair meetings when the Prime Minister was away.

Ms Palaszczuk’s spokesperson said she has taken very little time off since the pandemic began.

“The fact that the opposition grants the prime minister a rare weekend in which the entire pandemic has disappeared is void and cheap even for them,” he said.

The spokesman added that the prime minister had to take annual leave to have a weekend off.

But the LNP said it was “disturbing” to demolish the cabinet for a celebration as Queensland faced health, housing and cost of living crises.

Mr Crisafulli said Ms Palaszczuk’s actions were ‘soul-destroying’ for the people of Queensland who were mired in various crises.

Annastacia Palaszczuk (center) pictured aboard the Quantum superyacht after canceling a cabinet meeting

LNP’s deputy leader also joined the pile, saying cabinet meetings were not an “optional extra.”

Jarrod Bleijie said it was “incomprehensible” that the government was shut down because the prime minister was on a superyacht.

“If Annastacia Palaszczuk is so wiped out, she’d rather shut down the government while roaming around with celebrities, then maybe she should sail into the sunset and give the reins to someone who’s really interested in the work,” he said.

Ms Palaszczuk was pictured on the Quantum superyacht while attending Hamilton Island Race Week

Mr Bleijie said Ms Palaszczuk had to decide whether she wanted to become a celebrity or the prime minister.

Attorney General Shannon Fentiman defended the prime minister, saying she has worked incredibly hard and taken a short break without spending any tax dollars.

Ms Palaszczuk denied in June that she was a “part-time prime minister” who spent too much time socializing, although her answer came while attending a celebrity event.

Ms Palaszczuk seemed unfazed by the allegations when she arrived at the Logie Awards in the Gold Coast on June 19 with Dr. Adib.

Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli has berated Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk for canceling a cabinet meeting while attending a glamorous event

Grilled by reporters on the allegations, Ms Palaszczuk insisted she was on top of her workload — and attending high-profile events was “part of her job.”

“I work seven days a week,” Ms Palaszczuk told 7News.

“And most of these events are on weekends, so we could watch TV at home, but we’re doing the work here that the people of Queensland expect me to do.”

Daily Mail Australia contacted the Prime Minister’s office for further comment.