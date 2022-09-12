AnnaSophia Robb is married! Carrie Diaries actress, 28, weds Trevor Paul

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Carrie Diaries actress AnnaSophia Robb got married last weekend in front of family and friends.

The 28-year-old former child star is married to his longtime friend Trevor Paul.

“Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned a photo on Instagram as she is seen in her strapless cream wedding dress with veil as she walks down the aisle with her new husband as he has in a tuxedo.

Sweet Marriage Happiness: The Carrie Diaries AnnaSophia Robb got married this weekend in front of family and friends. The 28-year-old former child star is married to longtime friend Trevor Paul

The photo was taken by photographer John Dolan.

The ceremony took place outdoors among mature trees overlooking the hills below in upstate New York.

The family was seen in a wooded area posing for photos with AnnaSophia beaming as her new husband stared at her in admiration.

She also said in her Instagram story that it was the “absolutely best day of my life.”

And the beauty thanked her friends and said, “We love everyone so much!”

Robb shared a trio of photos on her Instagram account to announce her engagement to the public last September.

In the first photo, the actress and her fiancé flashed wide as the first showed her ring.

The pair were also spotted riding on the back of bikes in the second photo.

There they are: the ceremony was outside among mature trees overlooking the hills below in upstate New York

Smiles everywhere: The family was seen in a wooded area posing for photos with AnnaSophia beaming as her new husband looked at her in admiration

She also wrote a short message that read, in part, “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I come to. We are engaged!!!’

Robb made it a point to describe Paul as “my best friend, the best man I know, and a real bad b****.”

The artist added that she “felt pure joy at the beginning of the rest of our lives together!”

The actress’s announcement was well received by her friends, and she received congratulations from such figures as Chloe Sevigny and Tan France.

Let everyone know: Robb shared a trio of photos on her Instagram account last September to announce her engagement to the public

Excited: The artist added that she felt ‘pure joy at the beginning of the rest of our lives together’

Robb spoke to Us Weekly earlier this month and said she wanted what she described as a “medium-sized wedding.”

She stated, “It’s a unique experience, so I think I’m more honored to have the excuse to bring everyone together.”

The artist added: “I really wanted to do something where all our families could be together and just have fun and have a great time.”