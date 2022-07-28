Annapurna teases new games from creators of Katamari, Kentucky Route Zero, and more

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 took a slightly different approach to the video game publisher’s summer showcase format. Rather than a fire hose of trailers, sizzle reels and gameplay videos, Annapurna slowed it down a bit by doing all of the above while also taking the time to show off the folks who play some of the best indie games in the industry. to make.

Here are the highlights of this year’s show.

Thirsty suitors

Thirsty suitors of Outerloop Games is about a skateboard-loving South Asian woman named Jala, who, after leaving a trail of broken hearts, must now duel the owners of those hearts as she tries and fails to live up to the expectations of Outerloop Games. to meet her parents. We get our first in-depth look at the gameplay, highlighting all the ways Jala will fight, cook, and work his way into self-love. Thirsty suitors launches in 2023 on Game Pass, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

looking back

looking back from dried plum solo developer Joel McDonald is coming. This mysterious storytelling game is reminiscent of Went home and has players explore a woman’s life through her memories and how the story of those memories changes when they see things from a different perspective. looking back launches August 4 on Nintendo Switch, Steam and iOS.

Cardboard computer

Cardboard Computer, the Chicago-based three-person development team, took a moment to talk about how the team met, the creative process, and how it managed to create the narrative masterpiece Kentucky Route Zero. The team also announced that they are working on a new game that should be livelier, funnier and faster than KRZ.

Bounty Star

Bounty Star combines the tranquility of farming and base building with mecha combat. Dinogod’s freshman title (which has the most bitchin’ slogan I’ve seen one developer in a while), Bounty Starcoming soon to Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation and Steam.

Yarn Owl

Yarn Owl’s – a two-person team spread across Texas and Georgia – the story begins with Fabian Willis’s father gifting him a copy of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past shortly before death. When Willis finally beats the game when he’s older, he decides he wants to recreate that experience for others. After slowly teaching himself the game development tools, he teams up with Chris Hofmann, and together the two work to create their first game inspired by A link to the past. It’s just great to see ordinary people with little to no formal video game experience making a game. Yarn Owl’s story is inspiring and it’s a good thing Annapurna Interactive chose to highlight it.

Outer Wilderness

Mobius Digital, creator of Outer Wilderness, has an announcement to make. Yes, Outer Wilderness still coming to the Switch, but due to technical issues up to and including a self-admitted misunderstanding about the Gregorian calendar, it hasn’t arrived yet. The team did announce that the game would receive a free next-gen update for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 on September 15.

The Pathless, Scale Model, Solar Ash

Outer Wilderness isn’t the only game getting cross-platform love. the toadless one, originally exclusive to PlayStation 5, is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Architecture Puzzle Game model coming to Game Pass and Nintendo Switch. And finally, the slick but uninteresting solar axis also going cross-platform and arriving on Steam on December 6.

What’s left of Edith Finch

What’s left of Edith Finch is a narrative experience that sticks like a splinter in you and never goes away. After playing the game when it was released in 2017, I continue to maintain that it is one of the best games I’ve played in the past decade. if you missed WREFExcellent news, it’s getting a 4K 60FPS port to Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 now available and free to anyone with Xbox One or PS4 versions. Play it – you owe it to yourself.

Third Shift

Third Shift is a Germany-based developer working on its first game, Infinitely long ago. It tells the story of Alfred, an elderly photographer of that #vanlife making its way across the United States. No release date or platforms yet, but keep your lens caps off.

herd

herd is a new game from I’m dead creator Richard Hogg in collaboration with Hollow Ponds. It is a multiplayer co-op game where players fly around, racing through colorful alien landscapes on extremely cute bird-like creatures that players must capture and collect as Pokémon. herd will be available soon on Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation and Steam.

Hohokum

Colorful exploration game Hohokum, originally available on PlayStation 3 and 4 and the Vita, is finally coming to PC. Described by The edge‘s Andrew Webster as a ‘record you can play’, Hohokum is available today on Steam.

Uvula

Keita Takahashi, best known for creating Katamari Damacy, has a new game called soon Uvula. That’s it, that’s the announcement. *zooms in Katamari Damacy*

Dream feeling

Shortly after the success of If found, Dreamfeel is working on a next title. The developers of Dreamfeel, based in Ireland, shared insight into their creative philosophy and showed that sometimes making games doesn’t mean being chained to a computer 24/7, but rather coming together, making art, experiencing and collaborating. The developers have shared some information about the new game, which seems to follow Annapurna’s recent trend of “putting a cat in it”.

The Lost Wilderness

To close out the showcase, Great Ape Games, based in the UK, showed a teaser of its first game. The Lost Wilderness – a name that comes dangerously close to Michael Crichton’s lawyers – is a survival horror game that pits you against a world run by dinosaurs. Players explore a lush forest populated by all sorts of terrible lizards using nothing but your wits and a mysterious voice to guide them. It’s giving Resident Evil but with dinosaurs instead of zombies, and since Capcom won’t release any more Dino Crisisthis will have to do it. The Lost Wilderness launches on Steam with consoles to be announced later.