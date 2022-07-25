Annandale, Inner West: Dozens to evacuate their homes over fears of explosion after major gas leak

Dozens of homes in western Sydney have been evacuated over fears of an explosion after a backhoe crashed into a major gas pipeline.

About 30 homes in Annandale, in the town’s interior, had to be abandoned over fears the gas leak could cause an explosion.

Firefighters and hazmat crews tried to plug the leak Monday night, halting construction on the WestConnex highway.

The leak was caused at the site of a junction box where multiple gas sources converge with crews now tasked with shutting down multiple gas supplies.

“It was a medium to high pressure gas artery, we had to get crews to dig up pipes in other locations so they can cut off the supply,” Chief Inspector Adam Dewberry of Fire and Rescue NSW told Sydney Morning Herald.

“The gas is flammable, but it is lighter than air and it spreads very quickly, and as an extra precaution we spread it with water.”

A 100m exclusion zone remains in effect and LightRail services and surrounding roads are expected to be disrupted by the major leak.

Johnston Street will remain closed in both directions between Kentville Avenue and The Crescent from 6pm, while buses have replaced the canceled light rail services between Fish Market and Dulwich Hill.

Residents in the immediate vicinity have been advised to close their doors and windows to reduce the strong smell of gas in the air.

The leak is said to have started around 12:30 p.m. Monday after an excavator hit a large gas pipeline at the Annandale construction site.

Firefighters were seen spraying the area of ​​the burst main line in an attempt to dilute and disperse the gas, while crews work to shut off multiple gas supplies.

Superintendent Dewberry said residents could return to their homes after the gas entering the intersection was turned off and the pipe cleaned.

This process is expected to take several hours.