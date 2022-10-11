AnnaLynne McCord reflects on life a year after sharing her Dissociative Identity Disorder diagnosis

Beverly Hills 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord says her life has improved since she shared how childhood sexual abuse caused her to develop five different personalities.

Speaking a year after the first reveal of her diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID), the 35-year-old said: “There is light at the end of the tunnel because I found it, and I was the naysayer, most cynical, most sarcastic, most disinterested in the path that I’m busy now.

‘And that’s all for me. Gratitude is the only word to sum it up.’

McCord told People that she was “grateful” for sharing her story had helped fans struggling with similar conditions. She spoke while attending the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills on Oct. 8.

Last year, the star discussed the five different alter egos she developed from her dissociative identity disorder to cope with child sexual abuse.

‘It was about disengagement,’ she explained to Peopleadding, ‘It’s a mind-body disconnection.’

Changes: AnnaLynne McCord revealed how her life has changed after sharing her diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder (DID) last year. She is pictured at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills Saturday, where she spoke about her diagnosis

McCord shared photos of herself modeling at age 15, during the abuse she says made her develop DID

At the age of 16, AnnaLynne’s first alter ‘Little Anna’ appeared while arguing with her boyfriend.

McCord described her 13-year-old alter ego — aka “Anna” — as “dark, cynical, and jaded.”

The Feral State star said “Autopilot Anna” always had the “perfect custom response.”

AnnaLynne has also described a loving and nurturing “Earth Mother,” as well as Domino, “a very lusty young lady – a tough one.”

Her mental anguish began when McCord was sexually assaulted between the ages of five and 11 by someone she knew when she lived in a trailer park in Atlanta with her mother Shari and Reverend father David.

“I’ve been through hell,” the homeschooled millennial recalled. “People I trusted told me to do bad things. I just stopped—that was the trigger point.”

At age 18, AnnaLynne was raped by a male friend and her “body froze” just like when she was little: “I just don’t remember what was happening.”

McCord would cut herself and have suicidal thoughts until she finally sought treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in 2017.

“Mental health problems can be triggered by trauma, but they can be cured,” said Together1Heart’s chairman.

Grateful: The 90210 alum, 35, shared how “grateful” she is that her story has helped so many of her struggling fans and that she is now “able to be free from it” and “has no shame”; Pictured 2021

“It used to be like a tornado, and now it’s like a beautiful breeze. It’s more of a mood than something that takes over me.’

It wasn’t until she took part in the 2012 independent film Excision that she began to realize the symptoms she now recognizes as signs of DID.

The actress spoke of being a “great mental health advocate” and discussed her journey and how it has impacted others.

She shared that she never believed that children like her could one day have the life she has now. “I’m talking about the life I’ve had in the past 24 months where I wake up, even in a difficult time in our world, grateful to be alive, not wanting to end my life,” she said.

The beauty also added that the biggest change she has experienced is “being free of it, sharing it with the world and having no shame and saying, ‘Look, this is me.” And I’m just one of many,” she added.

McCord also had a message of hope to those affected who are undiagnosed or without support: “I want them to see my face and know that someone energetic is near you.”

“If I don’t know you personally, I encourage you, and there is a path home that you can find,” she added.

Dissociative identity disorder (DID) was previously known as multiple personality disorder and is classified by the presence of two or more distinct personality states in those who have it.

Light: “There is light at the end of the tunnel because I found it, and I was the most naysayer, most cynical, most sarcastic, most disinterested in the path I am on now,” she said; Pictured 2021

‘I experienced hell’: It all started when the Feral State star (R) was sexually assaulted between the ages of five and 11 by someone she knew while living in an Atlanta trailer park with her mother Shari (L) and pastor father David

Breaking the stigma: McCord was diagnosed with DID (formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder) in early 2019, but she didn’t make the news until April 21 during a vlog hosted by Dr. Daniel Amen

Interesting: The actress says she first became aware of her DID symptoms after filming the 2012 movie Excision, after which she struggled to let go of the “crazy, weird” character she played

‘All my roles were split, but I didn’t even realize I was doing it until I did it’ [Excision]she shared.

In the film, which she filmed during a hiatus from the hit Fox series 90210, McCord played Pauline, a “disturbed, weird girl,” and she says she struggled to let go of that character and return. to her bustling Beverly Hills role.

AnnaLynne was diagnosed with DID (formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder) in early 2019, but she didn’t make the news until April 21 during a vlog hosted by Dr. Daniel Amen.

McCord – who meditates and takes ice baths to calm her mind – “is no longer on drugs” and her alters are “largely gone.”

Gone: The star — who meditates and takes ice baths to calm her mind — said at the time that she’s “no longer on drugs” and that her alters “have largely disappeared”; Pictured May 15, 2021