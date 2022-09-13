Annabelle Wallis cuts a stylish figure in a floral maxi dress in Rome, Italy

<!–

Annabelle Wallis looked effortlessly chic in a blue maxi dress as she hit the road in Rome, Italy on Tuesday.

The actress, 38, showed her sense of style when she brought a script to a meeting with a film production company before taking in some sights in the historic city.

To complement her stylish ensemble, Annabelle stayed comfortable during her day walking in a pair of gray suede slippers.

The Peaky Blinders star wore dark sunglasses in her hand and styled her long blonde locks in loose waves from a center parting.

She completed her outing ensemble with a striking snake print handbag and gold bracelet.

Annabelle carried a bottle of water and ‘script’ in one hand before later enjoying a refreshing drink in a cafe.

After her meeting, she stopped to visit the famous Colosseum, where she took several photos with her phone.

The appearance comes after Annabelle was spotted dating Avengers star Sebastian Stan following her split from beau Chris Pine earlier this year.

The duo first sparked dating rumors after a photo of them kissing was posted on social media in May.

The Pam & Tommy actor and the Peaky Blinders star were also photographed by Myles Hendrik at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party, where Annabelle kissed Sebastian’s lower lip.

In the photo – which was reposted to Twitter account @FilmUpdates after being deleted by the photographer – Annabelle has wrapped her arms around the Romanian actor’s neck, giving him a hug.

Annabelle was last in a relationship with American actor Chris Pine, 41, from April 2018 to March 2022.

She has also previously dated British singer Chris Martin, 45, from August 2015 to August 2017, and even sang the vocals on the song Up&Up on his band Coldplay’s album A Head Full of Dreams.

