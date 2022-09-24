Anna Wintour performs the coin flip for the Tiafoe-Djokovic match at the Laver Cup in London

Anna Wintour was on the grid on Saturday at the Laver Cup in London.

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 72, was on hand to officiate the toss between Frances Tiafoe, 24, of Team World and Novak Djokovic, 35, of Team Europe for their match at the O2 Arena.

The trendsetter donned a bold purple, gold and black print ankle-length dress with a high collar and long sleeves.

She paired the dress with high heeled animal print boots.

A chunky necklace made of yellow and blue gemstones completed the ensemble.

The Conde Nast Global Chief Content Officer’s hair was coiffed in her traditional straight blonde bob with bangs and she wore large dark sunglasses which are part of her trademark look.

Stilmaven greeted both players before flipping the coin.

Djokovic won the match against the up-and-coming Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3.

Anna is an avid tennis fan and has told herself Sway podcast host Kara Swisher that “I want to run the Tennis Channel in my next life,” in a January 2021 interview.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS this morning earlier this month the Vogue Global Editorial Director said when it comes to fashion: ‘I like individual style. I like it when people dress like themselves and surprise or obviously have fun with fashion, but mostly I’m interested in them and what they have to say.’

‘It just happened’ was the reply when the most powerful woman in fashion was asked about her signature look. Someone asked me about my style the other day and I said, “Well, it’s really probably bordering on boring and I think it would be hard for me to change at this point,” before finishing the thought with a cheeky one, “but also , the glasses are very useful at times.’

Vogue magazine celebrates its 130th anniversary this year.