Anna Williamson rocks floral maxi-dress as she attends Sister Act press night with dapper husband

Anna Williamson infused soft summer glamor in a floral print maxi dress while attending the Sister Act musical press night in London on Wednesday.

The Celebs Go Dating expert, 41, stunned in the white puff sleeve dress, decorated with yellow, green and orange floral motifs.

The star paired the healthy look with white strappy sandals and added a pop of color with a scarlet manicure.

Summer style: Anna Williamson brought soft summer glamor in a floral print maxi dress as she attended the ‘Sister Act musical press night’ in London on Wednesday

She styled her highlighted blonde locks in loose waves and opted for a glowy warm makeup look with warm eyeshadow and baby pink lipstick.

Anna hugged her smart-looking husband Alex Di Pasqual in white button-up chinos with straight legs as she posed for photos.

Alex put on a soft display and completed the look with stylish lace-up loafers.

He showed off his voluminous raven curls and wore his grown hair down.

In love: Anna hugged her man Alex Di Pasqual, who looked smart in white button-up chinos and straight legs, as she posed for photos

It comes as Anna’s girlfriend Louisa Zissman recently took to Instagram to film some quick updates and check in with fans, whom she thanked for buying tickets for the couple at LuAnna: The Big Night Out at the London Palladium. .

Luisa, 35, started talking to the camera, “How is everyone doing? Sorry I’ve been a little quiet here just because… I just really enjoyed being in the moment with the kids and the hubby and the rest of our family that’s here with us… so I’ve not really done anything here.’

She added: “Thank you so much to everyone who bought tickets to the Palladium to see Luanna: The Big Night Out, it was absolutely insane.

‘…It’s almost sold out now, there are still a few tickets left.’

Updates: Anna’s friend Louisa Zissman recently took to Instagram to film some quick updates and check in with fans, who she thanked for buying tickets to see the pair in LuAnna: The Big Night out at the London Palladium

Elsewhere, Anna shocked Abz Love earlier this year with a 90s photo on an episode of Celebs Go Dating.

The agent explained that she was in a girl band called Blush, which opened for Abz’s group Five in 1997, before showing the stunned star a photo of them together.

While Abz, 43, was making himself comfortable on the couch, Anna said, “Nice to see you again.”

Surprise! Anna from Celebs Go Dating shocked Abz Love earlier this year with a 90s photo

She then revealed the throwback photo when Abz put his hand over his mouth and said, “That rings a bell.”

He continued: ‘I’m not going to lie. I’m a little relieved because I thought you’d show me in a compromising position with a glitter ball or maybe an alpaca with a video camera on its head. I was like you!’

Five sold 20 million records in their four years together, and the day after the band officially split in September 2001, Scott Robinson, 39, of Essex tied the knot with girlfriend Kerry Oaker.

Throwback: The dating agent, 40, explained that she was in a girl band called Blush, which opened for Abz’s group Five in 1997

All smiles: Anna said, “Let’s go back to 1997. I was in a girl band and we had probably the best performance of our lives, opening for Five!”

Abz has spoken candidly about his terrifying battle with drugs and alcohol since leaving the band, revealing that he was even contemplating suicide.

The television host, 54, enlisted the help of show pundits Anna and Paul C Brunson before going on her first date, but her companion Tal was less than impressed with their time together.

Tal gave the star a six out of ten after their meeting and took the opportunity to offer Ulrika some advice, telling her, “I would also say, constructively, a date should be fun in the end.

“If you’re not having fun with the person you’re talking to, then don’t do it. Get up and go.’