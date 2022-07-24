Anna Swoboda from heart match reveals first date mistakes people make if they aren’t ready for love

Speaking to FEMAIL Anna Swoboda, of Heart Match, said people accidentally sabotage potential relationships if they start dating again too soon

A relationship expert has revealed the five biggest dating mistakes people make when they’re actually not ready.

In conversation with FEMAIL Anna Swobodaof Heart Match, said people inadvertently sabotage potential relationships if they start dating again too soon.

They often do this by making the same “old” mistakes, such as talking about their ex, having a victim mentality, and being too busy to go on dates.

Anna explained each of the self-sabotage mistakes in depth, starting with a victim mentality.

“You’re not ready for a relationship if you’re stuck in your pain. It makes you powerless to heal and grow,” she said.

“You feel robbed of your self-esteem and self-esteem. You focus endlessly on how wrong you were in the past, how you were hurt by others; you hold on to limiting beliefs like, “All men just want sex,” “All the good ones are taken,” and “All women are just after my money.”

The second most common mistake is to get back into the dating scene before you get over your ex-partner.

“Research shows that if you talk too badly or too well about your ex, you’re not over him,” she said.

This cuts your chances of finding love again by half, she explained, making dating a “waste of time.”

“It’s best to get over your ex and then start dating.”

The third mistake people make is to start dating before they are ready to embrace real intimacy.

“You’re actively dating, but maybe you’re moving too fast physically and pushing your partner away when things get more serious,” she said.

What are the biggest mistakes you can make on a first date? 1. Arriving late 2. Don’t make eye contact and don’t smile 3. Lack of Personal Hygiene 4. Keep your phone on the table and look at it during the date 5. Talking about your ex in detail 6. Drinking/getting drunk more than two alcoholic beverages 7. Don’t ask open questions 8. Ask a question and interrupt your date while they answer 9. Talking too much about yourself, including bragging about your income, connections, and skills. Sharing too much information too soon (fun fact – one of the guys I dated told me in the first 20 minutes of our date that he was on a dating show that was going to air in Australia at the time, and on that show he asked a woman in marriage, but I should know that he never really loved her) 10. Being negative and rude to the restaurant staff 11. Making overt sexual innuendo 12. Premature use of affection – words like honey, honey, honey. Many people will find it condescending and unpleasant

This may mean that you stop talking about your feelings and share something personal with them.

Or it could mean keeping your new partner at a distance so they can’t hurt you.

“If you can’t be vulnerable with your partner, you’re not ready for a relationship,” she said.

The fourth mistake people make is that they are too busy so far.

“We all have busy lives full of work, hobbies and family obligations, but if you find yourself wanting a relationship and then constantly struggle to prioritize it and find time to go out on dates, chances are you’re not. ready for love,” she said.

The last mistake people make is not knowing what they want from a relationship.

‘Sometimes it’s a good start to estimate what you don’t want. Look at past relationships to understand what went wrong and why,” she suggested.

What are your most important lessons from those relationships? Also look at the positive elements of past relationships. This gives extra clues to determine what you want.’

The next thing to do is figure out what the deal breakers are, what you should have in a relationship, and how you expect to be treated.

‘Examine your values ​​and outlook on life – what are they? How clear is your vision? How do your values ​​reflect the way you want to live your life? Understanding your life outlook and values ​​is critical when assessing compatibility with a potential mate,” she said.