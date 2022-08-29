Anna Sorokin’s former lawyer says she has nothing to hand over

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has filed court documents to criminally despise her fired lawyer for failing to submit files she needs to challenge a deportation order and appeal her criminal conviction.

But the lawyer reacted bluntly to the claim. “She could kiss me,” Audrey Thomas told DailyMail.com.

Sorokin, 31, continues to languish in ICE custody at a New York jail and is asking a Supreme Court judge to sentence Thomas with possible jail time, fines and attorney fees.

The convicted fraudster claims Thomas should be punished for her “failure, neglect and willful refusal” to comply with a July order by Manhattan judge Diane Kiesel that she hand over Sorokin’s complete file by August 5.

Sorokin’s lawyers allege that Thomas is still withholding crucial documents, including digital audio recordings of her immigration proceedings and personal belongings.

In a message from prison, Sorokin told DailyMail.com that “Mrs. Thomas’s willful refusal to hand over essential parts of my file caused many delays and caused significant damage to my current procedure, both legal and my immigration status.

“I have an excellent legal team who will ensure that Ms Thomas is held accountable for her blatant conduct,” she added.

Thomas, however, remains defiant.

Asked about the new filing, Thomas urged DailyMail.com to turn in everything she has, including boxes of documents she collected while representing Sorokin in her immigration battle and appealed her 2019 criminal case, in which she found guilty. was found guilty of fraud for defrauding banks, hotels and members of New York’s high society out of $275,000.

“I’ve given them everything and what they’re asking for is Anna’s immigration transcripts because they’re too damn lazy to write the immigration court and get it,” Thomas said.

“So they want me to do their job for them, even though I’m fired.

“They could kiss me,” she continued. ‘You can quote me. Because I have nothing else to give them. They’re full of sh*t.

“And it just goes to show that it’s still awesome and awesome to be white in America because I could never get away with the shit these lawyers are doing,” added Thomas, who is black.

“I have given this bunch of ignorant white people posing as zealous advocates everything I have to give them and especially everything I have.

“But they are in such a right and privileged position that they think they can force me to submit. Well I may be fat but I’m never the bigger person so I’ll respond accordingly.

“I stand by the council and I hope you will be fair and just when I answer, but I honestly have no hope that history has taught me otherwise.”

Sorokin told DailyMail.com with a good dose of sarcasm: “She is clearly one of the most brilliant logicians of our time.”

Her new lawyer Manubir Arora wrote: ‘It is clear that the violation of the order of this court was committed knowingly; that Audrey Thomas’s actions were calculated to harm, defeat, impede and harm the rights of Defendant Anna Sorokin.

“Audrey Thomas has shown reprehensible, unforgivable laxity by violating the Order of the Honorable Diane Kiesel.”

Sorokin remains in ICE detention at a New York state prison, awaiting a decision on her deportation case

Sorokin alleges Thomas should be punished for her “failure, neglect and willful refusal” to comply with a July order from Manhattan judge Diane Kiesel (pictured) that she hand over Sorokin’s entire file by August 5.

Russian-born Sorokin was named Anna Delvey and pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to make her way into New York high society from 2013 to 2017.

She skipped the hotel and restaurant bills, deposited and cashed fake checks before returning, and kept up the ruse by telling her friends she was having trouble with her European bank accounts so they would pay her money.

She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of eight grand thefts and theft of service charges for defrauding banks, hotels and friends of $275,000 over a 10-month period.

After serving nearly four years, she was released in February 2021 for good behavior.

In no time at all, the German ‘heiress’ fell back to her former chic lifestyle. She rented a swanky apartment in Chelsea, Manhattan, and did the media circuit, boldly telling a reporter that “crime pays in a sense.”

Sorokin has been detained at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York since March 2021 for overstaying her visa.

She signed a deal with Netflix to advise on the production of Inventing Anna, a miniseries based on her life. A judge allowed the jailer to sign the lucrative deal as a way to repay her victims.

Just six weeks after enjoying her freedom, she was arrested by immigration officers for allegedly overstaying her visa and has been in ICE custody in Orange County, New York ever since.

Her new lawyers began efforts to get her file back in March. It led to a hearing on July 27, where the judge ordered Thomas to turn over all files to FedEx on August 5.

Thomas sent two packages of documents, DVDs, CDs and a hard drive that arrived days after the deadline, her attorney stated on Friday’s file, but added: “None of the packages she sent contain audio files from the court hearings.” the United States Immigration Court. . They also do not contain any personal belongings of the suspect.’

“On August 12, 2022—a week after the court deadline for Ms. Thomas to hand over all of the defendant’s files and property—my associate sent Ms. Thomas an email to notify her of several items listed in the FedEx packages were missing,” Arora said. However, Ms Thomas claims she has provided everything in her possession and ‘will not respond to further inquiries without a court order’.