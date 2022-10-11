Anna Sorokin shows ankle bracelet as she leaves apartment for first parole hearing

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was seen wearing an electronic ankle guard bracelet en route to her first parole hearing on Tuesday, while still facing deportation proceedings.

Sorokin, 31, left her apartment in Manhattan’s East Village in all-black attire, her signature glasses and the ankle monitor.

She was given $10,000 bail from a federal immigration court after spending 18 months in prison on Friday.

After completing her criminal conviction in February 2021 — for charges of grand theft and theft totaling $275,000, including stealing at least one flight on a private jet — Sorokin was detained by ICE for 18 months.

She was released from ICE custody on October 7.

Judge Charles R. Conroy ruled that Sorokin, who was known as Anna Delvey for several years, posed no danger to the public and would face house arrest while fighting deportation to Germany.

According to this ruling, Sorokin must wear an ankle monitor as she has not been officially released from ICE custody.

In an interview with the New York Times after her release, Sorokin spoke of her bracelet, noting, “If I have any problems with it, someone will come and fix it apparently. It is a 24/7 service. I’m thinking what to do with it.’

Anna Sorokin, 31, was spotted leaving her East Village apartment wearing an ankle guard bracelet

Sorokin was released Friday under house arrest from ICE detention

Facing deportation proceedings and a parole hearing. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the East Village today is around $3,800

She got $10,000 bail from a federal immigration court after spending 18 months in prison

Judge Charles R. Conroy ruled that Sorokin, who for several years was known as Anna Delvey, posed no danger to the public

Sorokin says she wants to stay in the US despite not having a visa

On Sunday, Sorokin was photographed next to PR guru Juda Engelmayer, smiling and waving to photographers on a sunny fall afternoon.

The Russian native was dressed in black and wore her famous glasses as she leaned out of the window of her apartment.

Sorokin also hung out with her agent, Chris Martine, on the roof of the building.

On the roof, Sorokin wore a t-shirt that read ‘Staff’. It was Martine who deposited her $10,000 bond.

In her interview with the Times, the convicted fraudster said she “learned so much in prison.”

“It’s just impossible to have experienced what I’ve been through without changing.”

Sorokin explained how she got her apartment and said her lawyer, John Sandweg, had arranged the details. She said, ‘I have a great team around me, so it was all thanks to them.’

When asked how the rent was paid, Sorokin replied, “You’ll have to ask the government.” Although she later stated in the piece that the money used for her bail and the apartment belonged to her.

The fraudster remained coy about her future plans, saying, “I have so many projects I’m working on. Art is certainly one of them.’

She added: ‘I have a lot going on. I’m working on my own podcast with different guests for each episode. But it is not yet formed. It was quite difficult to record something of high quality from prison. And then there’s my book. I’d like to do something about criminal justice reform to highlight the struggles of other girls a little bit.”

Sorokin returns to her apartment after attending her parole hearing

She still faces deportation despite being placed under house arrest

While sunbathing on the rooftop in the sun in Manhattan on Sunday, Sorokin wore a t-shirt that read ‘Staff’

Sorokin also hung out with her agent, Chris Martine, on the roof of the building

It was Martine who gave up her $10,000 bail this week to release her from prison

Sandweg said in a statement after her release: “Immigration detention should be reserved for those who pose a danger to society or an unmanageable flight risk.

“We are pleased that after 17 months in immigration detention and years after she ended her prison sentence, the court recognized that such detention was no longer appropriate for Ana.

‘Make no mistake, she doesn’t get a free ticket’, Sandweg adds. She will face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by the government.

‘Still, the court ruled that continued detention was not necessary.’

Sorokin wants to stay in the US, despite not having a visa. She is originally from Russia, but also has ties to Germany.

She became famous in 2018 after she was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury hotels and restaurants in Manhattan.

Her crimes later became the subject of the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

Sorokin has been busy behind bars with multiple media and podcast interviews.

She auctions off her prison sketches and also writes poetry.

She wrote an exclusive piece for DailyMail.com last month complaining that the US immigration system is broken, saying she spent 18 months “in the sink of the US immigration system.”

“Once you’re in ICE custody, what happens next is completely left to ICE. The disturbingly arbitrary nature of the civilian immigration detention system allows immigrants to be detained indefinitely without a judge ever having to assess whether bail or electronic verification is an appropriate alternative to detention,” she added.

“The prison where I live is known for the problem of understaffing. To help alleviate that problem, in the past few weeks alone, 61 immigrants have been removed from this facility without notice and transferred to a facility in Mississippi, where ICE can detain them at a lower cost.

Now those inmates are far removed from their local support systems of friends or loved ones, and those lucky enough to have lawyers have been robbed of the ability to communicate with them easily and personally. Remote hearings are not suitable for suspects to consult with their lawyer during the proceedings.’

Sorokin writes that immigrant mothers who frantically want to get in touch with their families are locked up with convicted murderers