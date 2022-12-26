Anna Paul surprises her mother by giving her a new luxury BMW valued at $70,000 for Christmas

Anna Paul has surprised her mother with a black BMW for Christmas.

The 23-year-old TikTok and OnlyFans star took to her Instagram Story to show off the incredible surprise.

Anna first posted a photo of her mother wiping away tears of joy, writing: “Mom crying because I bought her personalized plates for Christmas.”

Influencer Anna Paul, 23, (pictured) has surprised her mother with a new $70,000 luxury BMW for Christmas and has let her fans know about the expensive gift on Instagram.

Anna let her fans know that she doesn’t have a car, but in the next clip she showed her boyfriend Glen curtsying around a new BMW.

The car appeared to be a black BMW 218i Gran Coupe, the base model of which retails for around $70,000.

Anna revealed that she would make a YouTube video about the gift.

Anna has made no secret that the family had financial problems when she and her brother Atis were growing up.

He previously revealed that they once had an old van with ‘milk crates’ used as seats and lived on just $30 a week to feed a family of four.

“We grew up not having a lot of money,” he previously told 10 Studio.

“But our family life was always so amazing that it didn’t matter that much. We couldn’t do many things because we didn’t have the money.’

When she was about 15 years old, Anna said she got a job at Woolworths just so she could use the money to buy her mother a pair of shoes.

“I went up to her in the kitchen and said, ‘Mom, I want to get a job because I want to start buying you presents,’ and she said, ‘okay, you can do that,'” she recalled.

After saving enough money, Anna took her mother shopping.

“I said ‘okay mom, I’m going to buy you a pair of Birkenstocks.’ She started crying in the mall because she didn’t expect it at all.

It comes after Anna returned to Instagram after her account was reinstated.

The influencer lost millions of followers when her Instagram was disabled for ‘violating the terms’ of service.

He had 2.1 million followers at the time of the suspension.