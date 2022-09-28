Anna Paul struggles to contain her ample assets in a very skimpy bikini top

Influencer Anna Paul struggled to control her ample chest when she slipped into a skimpy bikini top on Tuesday.

The Only Fans star, 23, looked like a sight to behold as she took a refreshing dip in Emerald Lake.

Anna risked a wardrobe malfunction as she posed for the camera in the skimpy swimsuit while clearly happy to flash the flesh.

Influencer Anna Paul, 23, (pictured) struggled to contain her ample chest on Tuesday as she posed in a very skimpy bikini top at Emerald Lake

The star later showed herself relaxing enjoying a paddle in a canoe alongside her boyfriend, Glenn Thompson.

“Emerald Lake,” she captioned the post.

The TikTok influencer has previously denied ever going under the knife after being questioned by a follower during an Instagram Q&A in May.

“I’ve never had cosmetic surgery,” she said.

Anna went on to say she only had some “filler” on her face before sharing a picture of where she was getting the injections.

“My face is literally a moon,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve scribbled where I have filler.”

The brunette is the No. 1 OnlyFans artist in Australia, surpassing adult stars like Renee Gracie, Jem Wolfie and Hayley Vernon.

It comes after Western Australia Police had to close its event with Stax activewear last month.

Anna showed her pert derrière during the canoe trip on the lake

Hundreds of teens descended on a Stax pop-up store in Perth’s CBD to watch the influencer as she travels across the country.

Violent fans stormed the mall where she appeared, causing a crowd to fall in love.

WA police were forced to intervene when “tensions” arose after some attendees reportedly “jumped in line” as a huge crowd gathered at the site.