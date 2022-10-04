Anna Paul reveals her mother’s thoughts about her OnlyFans career

<!–

Anna Paul has revealed how she told her parents she did porn — and their reaction to the news.

The Australian TikTok star, 23, made the revelations during an Instagram Q&A on Monday after a fan asked her what her mother thought of her OnlyFans career.

She said candidly about it: ‘I told her I’m going to do it and she said: go for it’.

In a second message, the fan asked the star, “How did your parents react when you first started doing porn?” to which she replied, “They were okay with it!”

It comes just days after the TikTok sensation revealed she was only 18 when she started her OnlyFans page.

‘I was 18. That’s why I have 733 messages there! I kept every post like a diary. There is so much to look at,” she wrote.

Anna also indicated that her boyfriend, fellow influencer Glen Thomson, shows up in her racy videos and photos.

“Let’s say he helps me in my videos,” she replied to the curious fan.

The busty beauty was also asked if her famously sized bust is natural or the result of surgery.

“Haha my bitties are real,” she captioned an image of her posing in a skimpy bikini.

The TikTok influencer has previously denied ever going under the knife after being questioned by a follower during an Instagram Q&A in May.

“I’ve never had cosmetic surgery,” she insisted.

Anna went on to say she only had some “filler” on her face before sharing a picture of where she was getting the injections.

“My face is literally a moon,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve scribbled where I have filler.”

Anna has four million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The brunette is the No. 1 OnlyFans artist in Australia, surpassing adult stars like Renee Gracie, Jem Wolfie and Hayley Vernon.

Anna went on to say she only had some ‘filler’ on her face before sharing a picture of where she was getting the injections