Anna Paul looks unrecognisable as she arrives in Sydney in black tracksuit and no makeup

She may be one of the country’s biggest influencers, but Anna Paul was totally unrecognizable from her Instagram grid when she landed in Sydney on Monday.

The social media phenomenon that has garnered a cult following on TikTok chose to ditch her often glamorous looks in favor of a few black trackies as she guided her through the airport.

Anna, 23, completed her ensemble of a white shirt and pink water bottle a day after WA police were forced to close her meet-and-greet in Perth due to security concerns.

Anna, who has been called the Australian answer to Kim Kardashian, wore her raven locks in a bun and opted for minimal makeup for the trip.

The star, who has seven million followers on Instagram and TikTok, seemed to be in a good mood as she chatted with her longtime boyfriend Glen Thomson.

Glen also opted for comfort in a pair of brown trackies and gray slippers. He completed his look with a black baseball cap and backpack.

The couple was accompanied by Anna’s brother, Atis Paul.

Anna is one of the country’s biggest influencers on Instagram, with over two million followers.

She regularly posts raunchy photo sets on the platform, as well as travel content.

Anna’s arrival in Sydney comes after Western Australia Police had to close its Stax activewear event on Sunday.

Hundreds of teens descended on a Stax pop-up store in Perth’s CBD to watch the influencer as she travels across the country.

Violent fans stormed the mall where she appeared, causing a crowd to fall in love.

Footage posted to social media shows hordes of followers crammed shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Stax store, an activewear brand promoted by Paul, on Hay Street, shouting ‘Anna!’ scan. as they waited to catch a glimpse of the star.

Anna, Glen and Atis were joined by the owners of Stax activewear, Don Robertson and Matilda Murray

Anna’s arrival in Sydney comes after Western Australia Police had to close its Stax activewear event on Sunday

But WA police were forced to intervene when “tensions” arose after some attendees reportedly “jumped in line” as a huge crowd gathered at the site.

“Police went to a clothing store in Hay Street Mall at the request of store management as the store expected about 200 to 300 people to attend an event that was publicized on social media,” the WA Police Department said.

‘There was a considerably larger audience than expected. Tensions among some parts of the crowd were noted to be mounting over allegations of ‘jumping in line’.

Stax apologized for the cancellation which sparked outrage from the devastated fans who missed it, and others caught in the crush

“Police called St John Ambulance for help after several people collapsed and needed medical attention.”

The event was expected to take place from noon to 4 p.m. but was canceled early, with officers dispersing fans from the area.

Paul released a statement on Instagram just after noon saying that police have ordered organizers to close the event due to concerns about crowds.

Anna regularly shares travel content and bikini photos with her followers on Instagram

“For security reasons, the Western Australian Police Force had to stop the meet and greet in Perth early,” she wrote.

“It became a huge security risk… thank you for being great… I’m so sorry we tried our best to cooperate with the police, but it got too much.”

Dozens camped outside the store overnight to be first in line, which had grown to several thousand by 7 a.m., five hours before the event was set to begin.

When the crowd spiraled out of control, police stepped in and stopped the event just 15 minutes after it started.

Stax has apologized for the cancellation which sparked outrage from devastated fans who missed it, and others who were being watched.

The group didn’t stop for interviews as they pushed their luggage through the terminal