Anna Paul is stunned as a super-fan gets her signature tattooed on her ribs

Social media star Anna Paul met a fan on Saturday during a meet-and-greet that went so far as to have the influencer’s signature tattooed on her body.

The female fan took a paper note from Anna that read “love you” next to a smiley face, a pair of cat ears and the letter A, and had it written on her ribs.

The young woman showed off the tattoo after the fan event and their meeting was documented in a video shared to TikTok.

“She actually got the tattoo done. I’m not kidding,” Anna, 23, said in a voiceover. ‘There’s a smiley face from Atis and Nutsack’s [her Sphinx cat] ears of Glen. How cute.’

The TikTok model’s meet-and-greet in Perth on Sunday was shut down after falling into chaos.

Western Australia Police said they had no choice and told Anna they hadn’t seen scenes like this since Justin Bieber last performed at a concert.

Hundreds of teens descended on a pop-up store for activewear label Stax for the chance to see an online icon described as “Australia’s Kim Kardashian.”

As the crowd spiraled out of control, police intervened and closed the event after some attendees were crushed and trampled.

Flanked by two of her team, Anna took to social media Monday night to apologize for “accidentally shutting down” Perth and explaining why they had to cancel the event shortly after it started.

She also defended Stax, who was massively beaten back by outraged fans over the way the event was handled.

An emotional Anna insists Stax and her security team notified police before Sunday, after previous events in Sydney and Melbourne attracted hundreds more fans than expected.

“Before Perth, we were like let’s tell the police, put in extra security and make sure everyone is ready,” she said.

She continued: “The police knew from the start. They were thrilled! They said, “Let’s do it, we’re here for you.” The police were on our side.

Stax ordered so much security I thought it was overkill. We started with the meet and greet, and it was good for the first 20 minutes, but then the police said, “We have to stop this. There are just too many people.”

‘The last time [they] saw that something like that was for a Justin Bieber concert. They said, “We’ve never seen anything like this, and we need to shut this down for security reasons.”

She added that Stax owners have offered to order additional security, which was turned down by police.