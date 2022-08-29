Anna Paul is slammed after nightmare event in Perth

Fans of an Australian TikTok and OnlyFans star described as Australian Kim Kardashian have lashed out at a popular activewear label after a meet and greet fell into chaos.

Western Australia police were forced to shut down the event with influencer Anna Paul after rowdy fans stormed a shopping center causing a crowd.

Hundreds of teens descended on a Stax pop-up shop in Perth’s CBD on Sunday to watch the 23-year-old influencer as she travels across the country.

Dozens camped outside the store overnight to be first in line, which had grown to several thousand by 7 a.m., five hours before the event was set to begin.

Stax was unable to continue with the meet and greet after the crowd spiraled out of control, forcing police to step in and close the case.

While Stax has apologized for the cancellation, the chaos has sparked outrage from fans who have berated the label for how the event was organised.

A meet and greet with popular influencer Anna Paul (pictured) descended into chaos in Perth on Sunday

“It was very disappointing,” Tiffashleigh explained to TikTok.

“I just wasted five hours of my day meeting Anna Paul, which I couldn’t even get to.”

She arrived at 7 a.m., well before chaos broke out three and a half hours later.

Those in the queue were marked with a number to avoid similar scenes that happened in Melbourne a few days earlier.

“It was fun, and chilly and calm, making friends with girls in front and behind me,” Tiffy recalled.

“We were playing games and watching TikToks.”

“Between seven and ten a really long line started to develop and around 10:30 a.m. a man with a camera started filming the long line down the street.

“Everyone thought it was Anna and started pushing and screaming and then the chaos started.”

She claimed the crowd was pushed “like sardines” to the side of the street as more police arrived.

“People were constantly pushing you from behind, so you literally had no choice but to push the person in front of you forward even if you didn’t want to or you got trampled and fell,” she recalls.

Outraged fans lashed out at Stax after a meet and greet with their idol Anna Paul was canceled shortly after the event started

Tiff believes several fans were let into the store to meet Anna before the event was canceled 15 minutes after it started.

“The police told me and a few other girls that four people had collapsed and a few were trampled,” she said.

“There was a girl in the Stax store who was being treated by paramedics.”

Tiffy summed up the day as very disappointing when she aimed for the activewear label.

“Stax really had to organize the event, it seemed like the police and city guards didn’t even know this event was happening,” she said.

“A lot of agents said, ‘We didn’t even know this was happening and the company hadn’t told us.’

Her memory of the events sparked even more opposition to Stax.

“Stax had to do better, knowing how young many of Anna’s fans are, they’ve created a really unsafe environment,” commented one viewer.

Another added: ‘Stax is definitely to blame here and they tried to put the blame on the police, but they were the ones who were negligent with their event.’

Anna Paul (pictured) has been traveling around Australia for the past week meeting hundreds of fans

Some of those lucky enough to meet Anna before the event was canceled also commented.

“I got there at 5am and met her, she’s so nice I felt so bad she wanted to leave, it should have been a live event instead,” one fan wrote.

Another added: ‘They let us in early around 11:20 am and I met her but yeah it was crazy.’

Another disappointed fan claimed that there were already 2,000 people when she arrived at 7am.

“There was no fencing at all when we got here,” said TikTok user Thaliahorgan.x.

“So Anna Paul, we still love you, but f**k you Stax because you don’t know how to organize an event, because we asked all the police and rangers and they had no idea there was an event going on used to be.’

Her friend then chimed in: “And how dare you disrespect Anna by saying there would only be 150 people here.”

Stax owners have since apologized to disappointed fans, adding that they were heartbroken that the event could not go ahead.

“We’ve been blown away by the response and can’t really thank you all so much for continuing to support STAX and everything we do,” the statement read on Instagram.

“As you can imagine, this is not how we envisioned it today, but I personally am very sorry that we cannot continue. We love you and appreciate you all.”

Police canceled a pop-up event in Perth to meet influencer Anna Paul (pictured) after hundreds of teens arrived on the scene

Footage posted to social media shows hordes of followers crammed shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Stax store, an activewear brand promoted by Paul, on Hay Street, shouting ‘Anna!’ scan. as they waited to catch a glimpse of the star.

WA police were forced to intervene when “tensions” arose after some attendees reportedly “jumped in line” as a huge crowd gathered at the site.

“Police went to a clothing store in Hay Street Mall at the request of store management as the store expected about 200 to 300 people to attend an event that was publicized on social media,” the WA Police Department said.

‘There was a considerably larger audience than expected. Tensions among some parts of the crowd were noted to be mounting over allegations of ‘jumping in line’.

“Police called St John Ambulance for help after several people collapsed and needed medical attention.”

The event was expected to take place from noon to 4 p.m. but was canceled early, with officers dispersing fans from the area.

WA Police said the event was canceled after consultations with store management “due to crowd size,” “lack of appropriate security” and insufficient capabilities to cope with the higher-than-expected numbers.

Paul released a statement on Instagram just after noon saying that police have ordered organizers to close the event due to concerns about crowds.

“For security reasons, the Western Australian Police Force had to stop the meet and greet in Perth early,” she wrote.

“It became a huge security risk… thank you for being great… I’m so sorry we tried our best to cooperate with the police, but it got too much.”

Anna has been on a meet-and-greet tour of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth over the past week

The Queenslander, who has a total of seven million followers on TikTok and Instagram, spent the past week touring Sydney and Melbourne with crazy devotees.

Similar scenes were captured at both events as enamored fans flocked to see her, carrying gifts including flowers, letters, posters and clothing.

The meet-and-greet in Perth was her last stop, where she would promote her new partnership with Stax and personally sell items from her collection that are not normally available to WA consumers.

Paul started out as a lip-sync artist on TikTok before embarking on a lucrative career posting content to the subscription-based site Only Fans, where she is one of the highest earners.

As of April, her net worth was estimated at $6 million to $7 million, including her lavish waterfront mansion on the Gold Coast.